Mercury-Fever, Box

PHOENIX (101)

Bonner 6-12 0-0 14, Griner 14-21 8-13 36, January 2-5 0-0 5, Little 2-5 1-3 6, Taurasi 8-15 1-1 22, Gulich 1-1 2-2 4, L.Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, Talbot 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-70 14-21 101.

INDIANA (82)

Achonwa 1-4 4-4 6, Dupree 9-20 5-5 23, Pondexter 8-15 0-0 17, Vivians 3-6 0-0 7, Wheeler 3-8 0-0 6, Alexander 3-5 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 1-6 2-2 4, McCall 0-0 1-2 1, T.Mitchell 3-7 6-6 12, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 18-19 82.

Phoenix 26 20 30 25—101 Indiana 17 31 21 13— 82

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-26 (Taurasi 5-9, L.Mitchell 2-4, Bonner 2-5, Little 1-2, January 1-4, Turner 0-2), Indiana 2-13 (Vivians 1-3, Pondexter 1-4, Wheeler 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-2, K.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_Achonwa. Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Griner 12), Indiana 35 (Dupree 9). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Taurasi 7), Indiana 17 (Wheeler, Pondexter 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Indiana 21. A_6,302 (18,165).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.