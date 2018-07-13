Mercury-Sun, Box

PHOENIX (87)

Bonner 5-10 5-6 16, Griner 6-9 7-9 19, January 1-6 0-0 3, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Taurasi 8-17 7-8 28, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 5-7 0-0 10, Turner 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 30-58 19-23 87.

CONNECTICUT (91)

A.Thomas 5-12 1-4 11, J.Thomas 5-12 2-2 14, Ogwumike 10-11 2-3 22, Stricklen 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 11-20 2-3 25, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 1-2 0-0 2, Clarendon 1-4 2-2 4, J.Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Tuck 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-74 9-14 91.

Phoenix 20 25 16 26—87 Connecticut 27 16 30 18—91

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-19 (Taurasi 5-9, Turner 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 1-4, Mitchell 0-1), Connecticut 6-16 (Stricklen 2-4, J.Thomas 2-6, Williams 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Clarendon 0-1, Tuck 0-2). Fouled Out_Ogwumike. Rebounds_Phoenix 30 (Robinson, Taurasi 7), Connecticut 30 (Williams 10). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Bonner, Taurasi 6), Connecticut 22 (A.Thomas 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Connecticut 20. A_7,696 (9,323).

