Mets 12, Pirates 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 6 2 2 1 0 0 .251 Cabrera 2b 5 2 3 4 1 0 .277 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conforto lf 5 1 1 0 1 0 .226 Flores 1b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .268 Nimmo cf 2 1 1 0 3 1 .251 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Evans ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Bautista rf 6 1 2 0 0 3 .217 McNeil 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .667 Mesoraco c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .227 Matz p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .088 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181 den Dekker cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Totals 38 12 14 10 9 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Luplow lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .222 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .254 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Polanco rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .236 Freese 3b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .275 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Rodriguez cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .170 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Glasnow p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Frazier ph-2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Totals 33 6 7 6 4 10

New York 211 300 311—12 14 1 Pittsburgh 202 000 101— 6 7 3

a-popped out for Matz in the 7th. b-doubled for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-singled for Blevins in the 9th.

E_McNeil (1), Harrison (4), Freese (5), Cervelli (3). LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cabrera 2 (23), Conforto (12), Nimmo (13), Bautista (13), Mercer (25), Frazier 2 (6). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Flores (9), off Kingham; Cabrera (18), off Kingham; Freese (6), off Matz; Harrison (6), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (27), Cabrera 4 (58), Flores 3 (34), Mesoraco (27), den Dekker (1), Luplow (3), Harrison 2 (28), Freese 2 (27), Frazier (9). CS_Nimmo (5). SF_Flores, Mesoraco, den Dekker.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Conforto, Nimmo, McNeil, Mesoraco, Matz); Pittsburgh 4 (Luplow, Harrison, Cervelli 2). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Flores, Cabrera, Mesoraco. GIDP_Bell, Mercer.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Cabrera, Flores), (McNeil, Cabrera, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, W, 5-8 6 3 4 4 2 9 106 3.79 Sewald 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 5.14 Blevins 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.81 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 4.50 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham, L, 5-5 3 7 6 6 4 1 74 4.80 Glasnow 3 0 1 0 4 1 57 4.34 Rodriguez 1 4 3 3 1 1 27 2.90 Feliz 2 3 2 2 0 1 35 5.53

Kingham pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Feliz (McNeil). WP_Rodriguez 2, Feliz.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:05. A_21,981 (38,362).

