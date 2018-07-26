Mets 12, Pirates 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.277
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conforto lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Flores 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.268
|Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.251
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Evans ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bautista rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|McNeil 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.667
|Mesoraco c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Matz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|den Dekker cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|12
|14
|10
|9
|4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.254
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Freese 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.275
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Rodriguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.170
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Glasnow p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|4
|10
|New York
|211
|300
|311—12
|14
|1
|Pittsburgh
|202
|000
|101—
|6
|7
|3
a-popped out for Matz in the 7th. b-doubled for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-singled for Blevins in the 9th.
E_McNeil (1), Harrison (4), Freese (5), Cervelli (3). LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cabrera 2 (23), Conforto (12), Nimmo (13), Bautista (13), Mercer (25), Frazier 2 (6). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Flores (9), off Kingham; Cabrera (18), off Kingham; Freese (6), off Matz; Harrison (6), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (27), Cabrera 4 (58), Flores 3 (34), Mesoraco (27), den Dekker (1), Luplow (3), Harrison 2 (28), Freese 2 (27), Frazier (9). CS_Nimmo (5). SF_Flores, Mesoraco, den Dekker.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Conforto, Nimmo, McNeil, Mesoraco, Matz); Pittsburgh 4 (Luplow, Harrison, Cervelli 2). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Flores, Cabrera, Mesoraco. GIDP_Bell, Mercer.
DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Cabrera, Flores), (McNeil, Cabrera, Flores).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 5-8
|6
|3
|4
|4
|2
|9
|106
|3.79
|Sewald
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|5.14
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.81
|Smith
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham, L, 5-5
|3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|1
|74
|4.80
|Glasnow
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|57
|4.34
|Rodriguez
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|2.90
|Feliz
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|35
|5.53
Kingham pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Feliz (McNeil). WP_Rodriguez 2, Feliz.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:05. A_21,981 (38,362).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.