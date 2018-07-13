Listen Live Sports

Mets 4, Nationals 2

July 13, 2018 10:20 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .320
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Harper cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Adams 1b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .284
Murphy 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Roark p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .182
a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Difo ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Totals 32 2 8 2 4 6
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo rf-cf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .261
Cabrera 2b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .283
Bautista 3b-rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .219
Conforto lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217
Flores 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Mesoraco c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .224
den Dekker cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rosario ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Syndergaard p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .125
Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Totals 34 4 11 4 3 11
Washington 001 000 010—2 8 0
New York 310 000 00x—4 11 0

a-lined out for Roark in the 6th. b-struck out for Lugo in the 7th. c-flied out for Kelley in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Difo (9), Rosario (16). 3B_Roark (1), Rosario (5). HR_Adams (14), off Gsellman. RBIs_Adams (37), Difo (24), Bautista (26), Flores (30), Mesoraco (22), Syndergaard (3). SB_Eaton (2), Rosario (6). SF_Flores. S_Roark.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Harper, Difo 3); New York 4 (Bautista 2, Conforto, Kelly). RISP_Washington 1 for 12; New York 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Flores. LIDP_Rendon. GIDP_Harper.

DP_New York 2 (Cabrera), (Rosario, Cabrera, Flores).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 3-12 5 8 4 4 2 5 87 4.87
Miller 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.58
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.88
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.54
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 5-1 5 7 1 1 2 3 75 2.97
Lugo, H, 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 36 2.65
Gsellman, S, 4-10 2 1 1 1 0 0 26 4.31

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_26,558 (41,922).

