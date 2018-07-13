Mets 4, Nationals 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .320 Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Harper cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Adams 1b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .284 Murphy 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Roark p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .182 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Difo ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .248 Totals 32 2 8 2 4 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo rf-cf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .261 Cabrera 2b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .283 Bautista 3b-rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .219 Conforto lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217 Flores 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Mesoraco c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .224 den Dekker cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rosario ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249 Syndergaard p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .125 Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Totals 34 4 11 4 3 11

Washington 001 000 010—2 8 0 New York 310 000 00x—4 11 0

a-lined out for Roark in the 6th. b-struck out for Lugo in the 7th. c-flied out for Kelley in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Difo (9), Rosario (16). 3B_Roark (1), Rosario (5). HR_Adams (14), off Gsellman. RBIs_Adams (37), Difo (24), Bautista (26), Flores (30), Mesoraco (22), Syndergaard (3). SB_Eaton (2), Rosario (6). SF_Flores. S_Roark.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Harper, Difo 3); New York 4 (Bautista 2, Conforto, Kelly). RISP_Washington 1 for 12; New York 3 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Flores. LIDP_Rendon. GIDP_Harper.

DP_New York 2 (Cabrera), (Rosario, Cabrera, Flores).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 3-12 5 8 4 4 2 5 87 4.87 Miller 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.58 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.88 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.54 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 5-1 5 7 1 1 2 3 75 2.97 Lugo, H, 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 36 2.65 Gsellman, S, 4-10 2 1 1 1 0 0 26 4.31

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_26,558 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.