Mets 4, Nationals 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Harper cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Adams 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Murphy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Roark p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|4
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Bautista 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Conforto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Mesoraco c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|den Dekker cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|b-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Reyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|3
|11
|Washington
|001
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
|New York
|310
|000
|00x—4
|11
|0
a-lined out for Roark in the 6th. b-struck out for Lugo in the 7th. c-flied out for Kelley in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Difo (9), Rosario (16). 3B_Roark (1), Rosario (5). HR_Adams (14), off Gsellman. RBIs_Adams (37), Difo (24), Bautista (26), Flores (30), Mesoraco (22), Syndergaard (3). SB_Eaton (2), Rosario (6). SF_Flores. S_Roark.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Harper, Difo 3); New York 4 (Bautista 2, Conforto, Kelly). RISP_Washington 1 for 12; New York 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Flores. LIDP_Rendon. GIDP_Harper.
DP_New York 2 (Cabrera), (Rosario, Cabrera, Flores).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 3-12
|5
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|87
|4.87
|Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|3.58
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.88
|Kelley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.54
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 5-1
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|75
|2.97
|Lugo, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|36
|2.65
|Gsellman, S, 4-10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|4.31
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:53. A_26,558 (41,922).
