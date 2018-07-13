Mets 4, Nationals 2

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 5 0 2 0 Nimmo rf-cf 5 1 3 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera 2b 3 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Btsta 3b-rf 4 0 1 1 Harper cf 4 0 1 0 Cnforto lf 3 1 1 0 M.Adams 1b 2 1 1 1 Flores 1b 3 0 1 1 D.Mrphy 2b 2 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 1 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 dn Dkkr cf 3 0 0 0 Roark p 1 1 1 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 T.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 2 0 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 1 1 T.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes 3b 2 0 0 0 Difo ss 4 0 1 1 Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 34 4 11 4

Washington 001 000 010—2 New York 310 000 00x—4

DP_New York 2. LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Difo (9), A.Rosario (16). 3B_Roark (1), A.Rosario (5). HR_M.Adams (14). SB_Eaton (2), A.Rosario (6). SF_Flores (5). S_Roark (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Roark L,3-12 5 8 4 4 2 5 Miller 1 1 0 0 1 2 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 2 New York Syndergaard W,5-1 5 7 1 1 2 3 Lugo H,6 2 0 0 0 2 3 Gsellman S,4-10 2 1 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_26,558 (41,922).

