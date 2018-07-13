Mets 4, Nationals 2

|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Nimmo rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Harper cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cnforto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Mrphy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|dn Dkkr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Mllr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syndrgr p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Trner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|Washington
|001
|000
|010—2
|New York
|310
|000
|00x—4
DP_New York 2. LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Difo (9), A.Rosario (16). 3B_Roark (1), A.Rosario (5). HR_M.Adams (14). SB_Eaton (2), A.Rosario (6). SF_Flores (5). S_Roark (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Roark L,3-12
|5
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Syndergaard W,5-1
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Lugo H,6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gsellman S,4-10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:53. A_26,558 (41,922).
