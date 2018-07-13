Listen Live Sports

Mets 4, Nationals 2

July 13, 2018 10:19 pm
 
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 5 0 2 0 Nimmo rf-cf 5 1 3 0
J.Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera 2b 3 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Btsta 3b-rf 4 0 1 1
Harper cf 4 0 1 0 Cnforto lf 3 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 2 1 1 1 Flores 1b 3 0 1 1
D.Mrphy 2b 2 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 1
Wieters c 4 0 0 0 dn Dkkr cf 3 0 0 0
Roark p 1 1 1 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 T.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0
Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 2 0
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 1 1
T.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes 3b 2 0 0 0
Difo ss 4 0 1 1
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 34 4 11 4
Washington 001 000 010—2
New York 310 000 00x—4

DP_New York 2. LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Difo (9), A.Rosario (16). 3B_Roark (1), A.Rosario (5). HR_M.Adams (14). SB_Eaton (2), A.Rosario (6). SF_Flores (5). S_Roark (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Roark L,3-12 5 8 4 4 2 5
Miller 1 1 0 0 1 2
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Syndergaard W,5-1 5 7 1 1 2 3
Lugo H,6 2 0 0 0 2 3
Gsellman S,4-10 2 1 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_26,558 (41,922).

