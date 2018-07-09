Listen Live Sports

Mets 4, Phillies 3

July 9, 2018
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .269
Hoskins lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .255
Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 3 1 .217
Williams rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .249
Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Knapp c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .223
Franco 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .273
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .174
a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Valentin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 10 3 7 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .217
Cabrera 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .283
Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Mesoraco c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Flores ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Kelly 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 4 7 3 0 5
Philadelphia 110 100 000 0—3 10 1
New York 102 000 000 1—4 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 6th. b-struck out for Neshek in the 8th. c-struck out for Dominguez in the 10th. d-homered for Peterson in the 10th.

E_Herrera (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 3. 2B_Cabrera (19), Rosario (14). HR_Franco (11), off Wheeler; Cabrera (16), off Eflin; Flores (8), off Arano. RBIs_Hoskins (56), Williams (31), Franco (41), Cabrera 2 (51), Flores (28). SB_Hernandez (14), Kingery (8). S_Lugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 2, Herrera, Santana, Kingery 2, Cozens); New York 2 (Conforto, Kelly). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 13; New York 1 for 6.

GIDP_Williams, Altherr.

DP_New York 2 (Cabrera, Rosario, Smith), (Kelly, Cabrera, Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 5 5 3 3 0 4 84 3.15
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.17
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Dominguez 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 1.71
Arano, L, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.53
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 8 102 4.42
Lugo 2 2-3 1 0 0 4 3 55 2.59
Gsellman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.38
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.11
Peterson, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0, Gsellman 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:24.

