Mets 4, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .269 Hoskins lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .255 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 3 1 .217 Williams rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .249 Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .223 Franco 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .273 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .174 a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Valentin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 3 10 3 7 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .217 Cabrera 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .283 Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Mesoraco c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Flores ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Kelly 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 4 7 3 0 5

Philadelphia 110 100 000 0—3 10 1 New York 102 000 000 1—4 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 6th. b-struck out for Neshek in the 8th. c-struck out for Dominguez in the 10th. d-homered for Peterson in the 10th.

E_Herrera (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 3. 2B_Cabrera (19), Rosario (14). HR_Franco (11), off Wheeler; Cabrera (16), off Eflin; Flores (8), off Arano. RBIs_Hoskins (56), Williams (31), Franco (41), Cabrera 2 (51), Flores (28). SB_Hernandez (14), Kingery (8). S_Lugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 2, Herrera, Santana, Kingery 2, Cozens); New York 2 (Conforto, Kelly). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 13; New York 1 for 6.

GIDP_Williams, Altherr.

DP_New York 2 (Cabrera, Rosario, Smith), (Kelly, Cabrera, Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 5 5 3 3 0 4 84 3.15 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.17 Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Dominguez 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 1.71 Arano, L, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.53 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 8 102 4.42 Lugo 2 2-3 1 0 0 4 3 55 2.59 Gsellman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.38 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.11 Peterson, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0, Gsellman 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:24.

