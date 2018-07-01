Mets 5, Marlins 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Bautista rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Rosario ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|c-Smith ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Matz p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Reyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|4
|6
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Maybin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Rojas ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|a-Riddle ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|b-Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|1
|3
|11
|New York
|011
|100
|020—5
|6
|3
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|4
|1
a-lined out for Rivera in the 7th. b-flied out for Straily in the 7th. c-flied out for Lugo in the 8th. d-struck out for Rucinski in the 9th.
E_Cabrera (5), Frazier (7), Matz (2), Realmuto (3). LOB_New York 6, Miami 7. 2B_Frazier (8), Plawecki (8), Rojas (8). HR_Cabrera (14), off Straily; Maybin (1), off Peterson. RBIs_Cabrera (45), Frazier (31), Plawecki (9), Matz (1), Maybin (16). SB_Rojas 2 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo, Matz); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Plawecki, Anderson.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cabrera, Flores); Miami 1 (Rivera, Bour).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 4-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|109
|3.46
|Lugo, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.69
|Peterson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.19
|Familia, S, 15-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 3-4
|7
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|106
|4.70
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|25
|4.62
|Rucinski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.95
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:53. A_9,611 (36,742).
