Mets 5, Marlins 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Cabrera 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .280 Conforto lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Frazier 3b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .226 Plawecki c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .232 Rosario ss 1 0 0 0 2 0 .245 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 c-Smith ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Matz p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .111 Reyes ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Totals 32 5 6 4 6 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .309 Maybin lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .186 Rojas ss-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188 a-Riddle ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Straily p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .118 b-Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Totals 33 2 4 1 3 11

New York 011 100 020—5 6 3 Miami 000 100 010—2 4 1

a-lined out for Rivera in the 7th. b-flied out for Straily in the 7th. c-flied out for Lugo in the 8th. d-struck out for Rucinski in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (5), Frazier (7), Matz (2), Realmuto (3). LOB_New York 6, Miami 7. 2B_Frazier (8), Plawecki (8), Rojas (8). HR_Cabrera (14), off Straily; Maybin (1), off Peterson. RBIs_Cabrera (45), Frazier (31), Plawecki (9), Matz (1), Maybin (16). SB_Rojas 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo, Matz); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Plawecki, Anderson.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cabrera, Flores); Miami 1 (Rivera, Bour).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, W, 4-5 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6 109 3.46 Lugo, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 2.69 Peterson 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 2.19 Familia, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 3-4 7 5 3 3 4 7 106 4.70 Guerrero 1 1 2 1 2 1 25 4.62 Rucinski 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.95

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:53. A_9,611 (36,742).

