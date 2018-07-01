Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 5, Marlins 2

July 1, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Cabrera 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .280
Conforto lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223
Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .226
Plawecki c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .232
Rosario ss 1 0 0 0 2 0 .245
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
c-Smith ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Matz p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .111
Reyes ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Totals 32 5 6 4 6 10
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .309
Maybin lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .186
Rojas ss-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188
a-Riddle ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Straily p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .118
b-Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Totals 33 2 4 1 3 11
New York 011 100 020—5 6 3
Miami 000 100 010—2 4 1

a-lined out for Rivera in the 7th. b-flied out for Straily in the 7th. c-flied out for Lugo in the 8th. d-struck out for Rucinski in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (5), Frazier (7), Matz (2), Realmuto (3). LOB_New York 6, Miami 7. 2B_Frazier (8), Plawecki (8), Rojas (8). HR_Cabrera (14), off Straily; Maybin (1), off Peterson. RBIs_Cabrera (45), Frazier (31), Plawecki (9), Matz (1), Maybin (16). SB_Rojas 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo, Matz); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Plawecki, Anderson.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cabrera, Flores); Miami 1 (Rivera, Bour).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 4-5 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6 109 3.46
Lugo, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 2.69
Peterson 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 2.19
Familia, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 3-4 7 5 3 3 4 7 106 4.70
Guerrero 1 1 2 1 2 1 25 4.62
Rucinski 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.95

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:53. A_9,611 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington