Mets 5, Marlins 2

New York Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 5 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 2b 3 2 1 1 Ralmuto c 4 0 2 0 Cnforto lf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 1 1 1 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Ptrsn p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss-3b 4 1 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 3 2 1 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 1 1 Riddle ph-ss 2 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 1 0 0 0 Straily p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 Do.Smth ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Matz p 2 0 1 1 Rcinski p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes ss 2 0 0 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 5 6 4 Totals 33 2 4 1

New York 011 100 020—5 Miami 000 100 010—2

E_Realmuto (3), A.Cabrera (5), T.Frazier (7), Matz (2). DP_New York 1, Miami 1. LOB_New York 6, Miami 7. 2B_T.Frazier (8), Plawecki (8), Rojas (8). HR_A.Cabrera (14), Maybin (1). SB_Rojas 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Matz W,4-5 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6 Lugo H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Peterson 1 1 1 1 0 2 Familia S,15-19 1 0 0 0 0 2 Miami Straily L,3-4 7 5 3 3 4 7 Guerrero 1 1 2 1 2 1 Rucinski 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:53. A_9,611 (36,742).

