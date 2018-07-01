Mets 5, Marlins 2

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cnforto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Ptrsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Riddle ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rcinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|1
|New York
|011
|100
|020—5
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
E_Realmuto (3), A.Cabrera (5), T.Frazier (7), Matz (2). DP_New York 1, Miami 1. LOB_New York 6, Miami 7. 2B_T.Frazier (8), Plawecki (8), Rojas (8). HR_A.Cabrera (14), Maybin (1). SB_Rojas 2 (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz W,4-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Lugo H,5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peterson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Familia S,15-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|Straily L,3-4
|7
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Rucinski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:53. A_9,611 (36,742).
