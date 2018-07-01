Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 5, Marlins 2

July 1, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Btsta rf 5 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 2b 3 2 1 1 Ralmuto c 4 0 2 0
Cnforto lf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 1 1 1
Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Ptrsn p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss-3b 4 1 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 3 3 2 1 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 0 1 1 Riddle ph-ss 2 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 1 0 0 0 Straily p 1 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Shuck ph 1 0 0 0
Do.Smth ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Matz p 2 0 1 1 Rcinski p 0 0 0 0
Jo.Ryes ss 2 0 0 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 6 4 Totals 33 2 4 1
New York 011 100 020—5
Miami 000 100 010—2

E_Realmuto (3), A.Cabrera (5), T.Frazier (7), Matz (2). DP_New York 1, Miami 1. LOB_New York 6, Miami 7. 2B_T.Frazier (8), Plawecki (8), Rojas (8). HR_A.Cabrera (14), Maybin (1). SB_Rojas 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz W,4-5 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6
Lugo H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Peterson 1 1 1 1 0 2
Familia S,15-19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Straily L,3-4 7 5 3 3 4 7
Guerrero 1 1 2 1 2 1
Rucinski 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:53. A_9,611 (36,742).

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington