Mets 5, Rays 1

July 6, 2018 10:06 pm
 
1 min read
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .147
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287
1-Wood pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sucre c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Wendle lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Robertson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
M.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .231
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Field ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Yarbrough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Cron ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gomez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 4 2 0 0 1 1 .260
Bautista rf 3 1 1 4 2 0 .225
Cabrera 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .283
Conforto lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Frazier 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224
Mesoraco c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .234
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .081
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Totals 32 5 6 5 5 11
Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 5 2
New York 001 000 004—5 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Stanek in the 3rd. b-walked for Yarbrough in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Castillo in the 8th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Duffy (7), Adames (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Frazier (8). 3B_M.Smith (5). HR_Adames (3), off deGrom; Bautista (6), off Roe. RBIs_Adames (8), Bautista 4 (23), Cabrera (49). SB_Gomez (5), Bautista (2). CS_Robertson (2). S_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Duffy, Ramos, Adames 3); New York 3 (Flores 2, Mesoraco). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Duffy, Kiermaier.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 1 0 0 1 4 36 1.84
Yarbrough 2 1 1 0 2 3 35 3.75
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Castillo 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.50
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.78
Roe, L, 1-2 1 2 4 4 2 0 15 3.60
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 8 4 1 1 1 8 105 1.79
Familia, W, 4-4 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.19

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Roe 1-0. HBP_deGrom (Gomez), Familia (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:43. A_24,236 (41,922).

