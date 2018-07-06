Mets 5, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|1-Wood pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wendle lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Robertson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Field ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Yarbrough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gomez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Bautista rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.225
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Mesoraco c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.081
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-D.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|5
|11
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
|New York
|001
|000
|004—5
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Stanek in the 3rd. b-walked for Yarbrough in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Castillo in the 8th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Duffy (7), Adames (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Frazier (8). 3B_M.Smith (5). HR_Adames (3), off deGrom; Bautista (6), off Roe. RBIs_Adames (8), Bautista 4 (23), Cabrera (49). SB_Gomez (5), Bautista (2). CS_Robertson (2). S_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Duffy, Ramos, Adames 3); New York 3 (Flores 2, Mesoraco). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Duffy, Kiermaier.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|1.84
|Yarbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|35
|3.75
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Castillo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.50
|Alvarado
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.78
|Roe, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|15
|3.60
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|105
|1.79
|Familia, W, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.19
Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Roe 1-0. HBP_deGrom (Gomez), Familia (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:43. A_24,236 (41,922).
