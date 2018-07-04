Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Blue Jays 3

July 4, 2018 10:05 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 Grndrsn rf 5 0 0 0
J.Btsta rf 5 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0
Cabrera 2b 4 0 2 1 Solarte 3b 4 0 1 0
Cnforto lf 3 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Flores dh 4 1 2 0 Morales dh 4 3 3 1
T.Frzer 3b 4 1 2 2 R.Mrtin c 3 0 3 0
Do.Smth 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 2 1 0 Grrl Jr 2b 4 0 1 2
Jo.Ryes ss 4 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 36 3 9 3
New York 001 050 000—6
Toronto 010 101 000—3

DP_Toronto 2. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Flores (13), Plawecki (9), Solarte (18), Morales (11). HR_T.Frazier (10), Morales (9). CS_T.Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Oswalt 4 5 2 2 1 2
Lugo W,3-3 3 3 1 1 0 2
Blevins H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gsellman H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Familia S,16-20 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Stroman L,1-6 4 2-3 6 6 6 4 2
Santos 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cruz 2 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Oswalt, Cruz.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:46. A_26,038 (53,506).

