Mets 6, Blue Jays 3

July 4, 2018 10:05 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .265
Bautista rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Cabrera 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .284
Conforto lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .224
Flores dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264
Frazier 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .222
Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Plawecki c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .233
Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Totals 34 6 10 6 4 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Solarte 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Morales dh 4 3 3 1 0 1 .238
Martin c 3 0 3 0 1 0 .178
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Gurriel Jr. 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .226
Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 36 3 9 3 1 5
New York 001 050 000—6 10 0
Toronto 010 101 000—3 9 0

LOB_New York 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Flores (13), Plawecki (9), Solarte (18), Morales (11). HR_Frazier (10), off Stroman; Morales (9), off Oswalt. RBIs_Nimmo (26), Bautista (19), Cabrera (48), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (32), Morales (27), Gurriel Jr. 2 (13). CS_Frazier (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Conforto, Flores, Plawecki); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Gurriel Jr., Diaz). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Frazier.

DP_Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Smoak), (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oswalt 4 5 2 2 1 2 65 7.94
Lugo, W, 3-3 3 3 1 1 0 2 37 2.70
Blevins, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.79
Gsellman, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.41
Familia, S, 16-20 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.28
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 1-6 4 2-3 6 6 6 4 2 85 6.50
Santos 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 17 18.00
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.94
Cruz 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-0, Santos 2-1. WP_Oswalt, Cruz. PB_Martin (2).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:46. A_26,038 (53,506).

