Mets 6, Blue Jays 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.265
|Bautista rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Plawecki c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|4
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Morales dh
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Martin c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|1
|5
|New York
|001
|050
|000—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|010
|101
|000—3
|9
|0
LOB_New York 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Flores (13), Plawecki (9), Solarte (18), Morales (11). HR_Frazier (10), off Stroman; Morales (9), off Oswalt. RBIs_Nimmo (26), Bautista (19), Cabrera (48), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (32), Morales (27), Gurriel Jr. 2 (13). CS_Frazier (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Conforto, Flores, Plawecki); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Gurriel Jr., Diaz). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Frazier.
DP_Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Smoak), (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Smoak).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oswalt
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|65
|7.94
|Lugo, W, 3-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|2.70
|Blevins, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.79
|Gsellman, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.41
|Familia, S, 16-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.28
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 1-6
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|85
|6.50
|Santos
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|18.00
|Loup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.94
|Cruz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-0, Santos 2-1. WP_Oswalt, Cruz. PB_Martin (2).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:46. A_26,038 (53,506).
