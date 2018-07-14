Mets 7, Nationals 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .306 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .285 Harper cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .214 Adams 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .283 Murphy 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Suero p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Kieboom c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Voth p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Totals 34 4 8 4 2 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .256 Cabrera 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .282 Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .217 Conforto lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .218 Flores 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .273 Plawecki c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240 Reyes 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .172 Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249 Wheeler p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .200 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 7 10 7 3 6

Washington 000 001 030—4 8 0 New York 030 040 00x—7 10 0

a-flied out for Suero in the 8th. b-singled for Swarzak in the 8th. c-struck out for Kieboom in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_Eaton (6). HR_Adams (15), off Wheeler; Conforto (11), off Voth. RBIs_Rendon (45), Harper (54), Adams 2 (39), Nimmo (30), Conforto 3 (30), Reyes (5), Rosario (23), Wheeler (3). SF_Wheeler.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Soto); New York 3 (Cabrera, Conforto, Wheeler). RISP_Washington 2 for 5; New York 4 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Adams.

DP_New York 1 (Cabrera, Rosario, Flores).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth, L, 0-1 4 1-3 9 7 7 3 3 99 14.54 Suero 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 28 3.15 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.80 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 3-6 7 2-3 8 4 4 2 7 113 4.44 Swarzak, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.32 Familia, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0. HBP_Suero (Conforto). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48. A_30,438 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.