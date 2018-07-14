Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Mets 7, Nationals 4

July 14, 2018 7:15 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .306
Rendon 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .285
Harper cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .214
Adams 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .283
Murphy 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Suero p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Kieboom c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Voth p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .256
Cabrera 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .282
Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .217
Conforto lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .218
Flores 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .273
Plawecki c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240
Reyes 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .172
Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249
Wheeler p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .200
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .111
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 10 7 3 6
Washington 000 001 030—4 8 0
New York 030 040 00x—7 10 0

a-flied out for Suero in the 8th. b-singled for Swarzak in the 8th. c-struck out for Kieboom in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_Eaton (6). HR_Adams (15), off Wheeler; Conforto (11), off Voth. RBIs_Rendon (45), Harper (54), Adams 2 (39), Nimmo (30), Conforto 3 (30), Reyes (5), Rosario (23), Wheeler (3). SF_Wheeler.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Soto); New York 3 (Cabrera, Conforto, Wheeler). RISP_Washington 2 for 5; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Adams.

DP_New York 1 (Cabrera, Rosario, Flores).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth, L, 0-1 4 1-3 9 7 7 3 3 99 14.54
Suero 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 28 3.15
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.80
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 3-6 7 2-3 8 4 4 2 7 113 4.44
Swarzak, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.32
Familia, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0. HBP_Suero (Conforto). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48. A_30,438 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

