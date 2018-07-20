Mets 7, Yankees 5

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .253 Cespedes dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .262 Cabrera 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .282 Flores 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Conforto lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .220 Bautista 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .218 Mesoraco c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .232 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 den Dekker cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Totals 35 7 10 7 6 8

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 6 2 1 0 0 1 .252 Judge dh 5 1 3 0 0 0 .281 Gregorius ss 5 0 3 1 0 0 .268 Stanton rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .278 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .249 Sanchez c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .191 Bird 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .215 Andujar 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .281 Walker 2b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .198 Totals 41 5 14 5 4 8

New York (N) 301 020 001—7 10 1 New York (A) 001 002 020—5 14 0

E_Rosario (8). LOB_New York (N) 8, New York (A) 14. 2B_Nimmo (12), Cabrera (21), Conforto (11), Bautista (12), Mesoraco (7), Gregorius (19), Walker (9). HR_Cespedes (9), off German. RBIs_Cespedes (29), Cabrera (53), Conforto 3 (33), Bautista (27), Mesoraco (23), Gregorius (53), Stanton 2 (57), Walker 2 (21). SF_Conforto, Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 4 (Nimmo, Mesoraco, den Dekker 2); New York (A) 6 (Judge, Hicks, Sanchez 2, Andujar 2). RISP_New York (N) 4 for 11; New York (A) 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Flores, Stanton.

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 6-1 5 8 1 1 0 4 84 2.89 Lugo 2 4 2 2 2 2 56 2.79 Gsellman, S, 5-11 2 2 2 0 2 2 44 4.15 New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, L, 2-6 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 3 71 5.68 Warren 1 2 2 2 3 2 36 2.49 Shreve 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.37 Green 1 0 0 0 1 0 29 2.68 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.80 Cole 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.10

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Shreve 3-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:46. A_47,175 (47,309).

