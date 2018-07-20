Mets 7, Yankees 5

|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.253
|Cespedes dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Conforto lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Bautista 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Mesoraco c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|den Dekker cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|6
|8
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Judge dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Sanchez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Walker 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.198
|Totals
|41
|5
|14
|5
|4
|8
|New York (N)
|301
|020
|001—7
|10
|1
|New York (A)
|001
|002
|020—5
|14
|0
E_Rosario (8). LOB_New York (N) 8, New York (A) 14. 2B_Nimmo (12), Cabrera (21), Conforto (11), Bautista (12), Mesoraco (7), Gregorius (19), Walker (9). HR_Cespedes (9), off German. RBIs_Cespedes (29), Cabrera (53), Conforto 3 (33), Bautista (27), Mesoraco (23), Gregorius (53), Stanton 2 (57), Walker 2 (21). SF_Conforto, Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 4 (Nimmo, Mesoraco, den Dekker 2); New York (A) 6 (Judge, Hicks, Sanchez 2, Andujar 2). RISP_New York (N) 4 for 11; New York (A) 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Flores, Stanton.
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 6-1
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|2.89
|Lugo
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|56
|2.79
|Gsellman, S, 5-11
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|44
|4.15
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, L, 2-6
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|71
|5.68
|Warren
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|36
|2.49
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.37
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|2.68
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.80
|Cole
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.10
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Shreve 3-0. WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:46. A_47,175 (47,309).
