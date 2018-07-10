Listen Live Sports

Mets send Sewald to Triple-A, promote Gagnon to start

July 10, 2018 6:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets promoted right-hander Drew Gagnon from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old Gagnon will be making his major league debut. A veteran of eight minor league seasons, Gagnon was 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 17 starts for the 51s.Gagnon signed with the Mets as a minor league free agent in December. He expects his parents, fiancee and three sisters to be in attendance.

To make room, New York optioned right-hander Paul Sewald to Triple-A. Sewald is 0-4 with a 5.05 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the Mets this season.

New York also returned right-hander Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas. Rhame served as the 26th man for Monday’s doubleheader.

Phillies starter Enyel De Los Santos will also be making his first big-league appearance.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

