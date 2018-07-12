Listen Live Sports

Mickelson says he will try to act better on golf course

July 12, 2018 1:38 pm
 
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Phil Mickelson says he wishes he could take back the moment when he swatted a moving golf ball at the U.S. Open. He says all he can do now is try to act a little better.

Mickelson spoke on Thursday after opening with an even-par 70 in the Scottish Open.

He has apologized previously for his actions on the Saturday in the U.S. Open, where he ran after a putt and hit it back toward the hole as it was rolling off the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills. Mickelson was penalized two shots and later said he did it on purpose.

Mickelson says he has done plenty of “dumb stuff” in his career. He says whatever backlash he suffers from other players and fans is his own fault.

