The Associated Press
 
Minnesota-Oklahoma St. game set for Final Four stadium site

July 24, 2018 1:47 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will play Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of this season’s NCAA Final Four.

The Gophers on Tuesday announced the first basketball game at the gigantic football stadium, which opened in 2016 for the Minnesota Vikings and hosted the Super Bowl less than six months ago.

The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic will include four contests over two days. St. Thomas meets Wisconsin-River Falls in a Division III game on Nov. 30. Then, on Dec. 1, North Dakota State faces Drake and South Dakota State plays Northern Iowa in a pair of matchups between Summit League and Missouri Valley conference teams.

Minnesota and Oklahoma State will also play in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019. The Cowboys beat the Gophers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2015.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

