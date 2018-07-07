Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota Timberwolves sign Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop

July 7, 2018 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed rookie forward Keita Bates-Diop to an undisclosed deal.

The team announced the signing on Saturday.

Bates-Diop, from Ohio State, was drafted by the Timberwolves last month in the second round at No. 48.

Bates-Diop was the leading scorer in the Big Ten as a fourth-year senior in 2017-18 at 19.8 points per game. He was limited to nine games as a junior because of a leg injury and took a redshirt for the 2016-17 season.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Bloomington, Illinois native finished his college career as a 47.2 percent shooter from the field.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington