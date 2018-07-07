Minnesota United-Dynamo, Sums

Minnesota 0 0—0 Houston 1 2—3

First half_1, Houston, Senderos, 2 (Elis), 36th minute.

Second half_2, Houston, Senderos, 3 (Quioto), 52nd. 3, Houston, Elis, 9, 93rd.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, Matt Lampson; Houston, Joe Willis, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Mears, Minnesota, 5th; Senderos, Houston, 41st; Gomez, Minnesota, 62nd; Lundqvist, Houston, 72nd; Ibson, Minnesota, 75th; Miller, Minnesota, 77th; Heath, Minnesota, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Craig Lowry, Ian McKay. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_(22,039)

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Tyrone Mears; Ibson, Alexi Gomez, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Eric Miller, 72nd), Collen Warner (Harrison Heath, 86th); Carlos Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Mason Toye, 67th).

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley (Adam Lundqvist, 46th), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos; Eric Alexander (Boniek Garcia, 72nd), Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Memo Rodriguez, 80th).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.