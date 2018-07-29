Minnesota United-Whitecaps, Sums

Minnesota 0 2—2 Vancouver 1 3—4

First half_1, Vancouver, Reyna, 4 (Davies), 35th minute.

Second half_2, Vancouver, Davies, 4 (Blondell), 56th. 3, Vancouver, Kamara, 9 (Davies), 64th. 4, Minnesota, Ibson, 4 (Quintero), 82nd. 5, Minnesota, Danladi, 1 (Quintero), 87th. 6, Vancouver, Davies, 5 (Reyna), 89th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic.

Yellow Cards_Boxall, Minnesota, 39th; Miller, Minnesota, 50th; Waston, Vancouver, 72nd.

Referee_David Gantar. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Jason White. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_20,831 (22,120)

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Eric Miller (Romario Ibarra, 67th); Ibson, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner (Collin Martin, 82nd); Carlos Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Abu Danladi, 68th).

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston; Ali Ghazal (Felipe Martins, 47th), Marcel De Jong, Russell Teibert; Anthony Blondell (Kei Kamara, 63rd), Alphonso Davies, Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera (Brek Shea, 77th).

