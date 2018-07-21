Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota Wild, defenseman Dumba agree to 5-year, $30M deal

July 21, 2018 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Wild and Matt Dumba have agreed on a five-year, $30 million deal to keep the 23-year-old defenseman in Minnesota after a breakout year.

General manager Paul Fenton announced the deal Saturday with the restricted free agent.

Dumba had 14 goals and 36 assists to go with a plus-15 rating in 82 games last season, when he had career highs in games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals (4), power-play assists (10), time on ice (23:48), shots on goal (176), hits (136) and blocked shots (112). The 6-foot, 184-pound Dumba is from Regina, Saskatchewan, and was the No. 7 overall pick by Minnesota in 2012.

Dumba will be paid $5.2 million in 2018-19, then $7.4 million, $4.8 million, $7.4 million and $5.2 million over the contract, which has an annual salary cap hit of $6 million.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington