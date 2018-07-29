Listen Live Sports

MLB Calendar

July 29, 2018 9:37 am
 
July 29 — Hall of Fame inductions, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day to trade a player without securing waivers.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Oct. 2-3 — Wild-card games.

November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 6-8 — General managers’ meetings, Carlsbad, Calif.

Nov. 8-15 — All-Star tour of Japan.

Nov. 30 — Last day for teams to offer 2019 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 9 — Hall of Fame Today’s Game committee vote announced, Las Vegas.

Dec. 10-13 — Winter meetings, Las Vegas.

2019

Jan. 11 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Feb. 1-20 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

March 20-21 — Opening series, Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo.

June 29-30 — New York Yankees vs. Boston at London.

