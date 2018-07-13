Listen Live Sports

Mom throws best: Dave Roberts’ mom tosses 1st pitch in LA

July 13, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tossed out the ceremonial first pitch with her son catching.

Eiko Roberts did the honors Friday on Japan Night at Dodger Stadium.

Wearing a jersey with her son’s No. 30 on the back, the Japan-born and raised Roberts stood between the mound and the plate to toss a strike.

“She’s got ice in her veins,” Dave Roberts joked before the game.

Eiko Roberts clapped and waved to the crowd before her son planted a kiss on her cheek and embraced her. They walked off the field with arms around each other.

“The biggest win was convincing her to say yes,” Dave Roberts said, adding that his brother-in-law recently tutored his mother on throwing mechanics.

Roberts’ father, Waymon, died in March 2017 at age 68. The elder Roberts was a career Marine who met his wife when he was stationed in Japan. Dave Roberts was born in Okinawa in 1972.

