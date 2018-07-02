Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

July 2, 2018 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Justin Haley to Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contract of RHP William Cuevas from Pawtucket. Transferred RHP Carson Smith to the 60-day DL. Traded OF Lorenzo Cedrola to Cincinnati for international amateur signing bonus pool space.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released LHP Shawn Morimando.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Shane Greene and OF Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Mikie Mahtook from Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Daniel Stumpf from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent 3B Matt Chapman to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed SS K.V. Edwards to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Darnell Sweeney to Buffalo (IL). Recalled 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Buffalo.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS —Placed OF Dexter Fowler on paternity leave. Recalled OF Tyler O’Neill from Memphis (PCL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Claimed OF Kes Carter off waivers from St. Paul.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Shelby Ford.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dan Johnson and LHP Chris Nunn.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Josh Blanco and RHP John Straka.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed Fs Miles Bridges and J.P Macura. Named Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley assistant coaches.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady coach of Tucson (AHL) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F James Neal to a five-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Dan Renouf on a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Slater Koekkoek to a one-year, one-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed Cs Jayson Megna and Michael Sgarbossa to one-year, two-way contracts.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Bobby Butler, Drew Melanson and Jason Salvaggio.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded F Zac Lynch to Wheeling for future considerations.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Ed Streit men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

DOANE — Named Matt Franzen director of athletics.

SETON HALL — Named Duane Woodward assistant men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Chip Pugh director of football operations and leadership development.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington