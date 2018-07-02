Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Justin Haley to Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contract of RHP William Cuevas from Pawtucket. Transferred RHP Carson Smith to the 60-day DL. Traded OF Lorenzo Cedrola to Cincinnati for international amateur signing bonus pool space.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released LHP Shawn Morimando.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Shane Greene and OF Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Mikie Mahtook from Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Daniel Stumpf from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent 3B Matt Chapman to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed SS K.V. Edwards to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Darnell Sweeney to Buffalo (IL). Recalled 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Buffalo.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS —Placed OF Dexter Fowler on paternity leave. Recalled OF Tyler O’Neill from Memphis (PCL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Claimed OF Kes Carter off waivers from St. Paul.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Shelby Ford.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dan Johnson and LHP Chris Nunn.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Josh Blanco and RHP John Straka.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed Fs Miles Bridges and J.P Macura. Named Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley assistant coaches.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady coach of Tucson (AHL) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F James Neal to a five-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Dan Renouf on a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Slater Koekkoek to a one-year, one-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed Cs Jayson Megna and Michael Sgarbossa to one-year, two-way contracts.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Bobby Butler, Drew Melanson and Jason Salvaggio.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded F Zac Lynch to Wheeling for future considerations.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Ed Streit men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

DOANE — Named Matt Franzen director of athletics.

SETON HALL — Named Duane Woodward assistant men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Chip Pugh director of football operations and leadership development.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.