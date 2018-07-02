Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Justin Haley to Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contract of RHP William Cuevas from Pawtucket. Transferred RHP Carson Smith to the 60-day DL. Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment. Traded OF Lorenzo Cedrola to Cincinnati for international amateur signing bonus pool space.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released LHP Shawn Morimando. Signed INFs Dayan Frias, Jesus Lara, Gabriel Rodriguez, Junior Sanquintin and Angel Martinez; OFs Luis Ostos and Sterling Romero to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Shane Greene and OF Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Mikie Mahtook from Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Daniel Stumpf from the 10-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with SSs Ayendy Ortiz, Yohander Martinez and Cristian Gonzalez; RHPs Carlos Calderon, Daniel Pacheco, Danny Subero, Johangel Ramirez and Reimy Beltre; OFs Frank Perez, Jairo Jose, Jesus Liranzo, Omar Diaz, Tomas Ramirez and C Miguel Palma on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Kowar.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHPs Gabriel Hernandez, Luis Nunez and Daniel Rojas, LHP Roelis Tavaras, OF Darwin Moreno and SS Jean Puntiel.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester (IL). Placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Rochester. Designated OF Ryan LaMarre for assignment. Reinstated SS Jorge Polanco from the restricted list. Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Liam Hendriks outright to Nashville (PCL). Sent 3B Matt Chapman to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed SS K.V. Edwards to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Darnell Sweeney to Buffalo (IL). Recalled 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated CF A.J. Pollock from the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of RHP Joey Krehbiel from Reno (PCL). Released RHP Troy Scribner. Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho and INF-OF Christian Walker to Reno.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Dan Straily from the restricted list. Signed SSs Raul Campos, Isaac De Leon and Cristhian Rodriguez; LHP Erick Carrasco; RHPs Breidy Encarnacion, Luis Lopez and Jorge Mercedes; C Ene Leon; and CFs Jhonny Melenciano and Yoelvis Sanchez.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Nate Orf from Colorado Springs. Transferred INF/OF Nick Franklin to the 60-day DL. Sent SS Tyler Saladino on a rehab assignment to Colorado Springs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Nick Kingham from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF/OF José Osuna has been optioned to Indianapolis. Reinstated LHP Enny Romero from the 10-day DL and designated for assignment. Signed C Grant Koch, INF Mike Gretler and RHPs Allen Montgomery, John O’Reilly and Alec Rennard to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS —Placed OF Dexter Fowler on paternity leave. Recalled OF Tyler O’Neill from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Eduardo Jaramillo, 2B Yeiver Torrealba, RHPs Melvin Marte and Odue Civada, SSs Marco Luciano and Roberto Monegro, LHPs Aaron Peniche and Anthony Torres and OFs Jairo Pomares, Victor Bericoto and Luis Matos to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with Cs Jeisel Acosta and Edwin Mercedes; OFs Yeuri Amparo and Jeremy De La Rosa; SSs Yoander Rivero and Isan Louis Castillo; CFs Dariel Cotes, Raymi Gomez, Delkis Basanta and Daniel Marte; RHPs Bernardo Hiraldo, Luis Jimenez, Jose Mercedes, Jose Cedeno, Kevin Rodriguez and Jose Atencio; and INF Erick Tejeda.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Claimed OF Kes Carter off waivers from St. Paul.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Shelby Ford.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dan Johnson and LHP Chris Nunn.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Josh Blanco and RHP John Straka.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Brad Wanamaker.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed Fs Miles Bridges and J.P Macura. Named Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley assistant coaches.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G-F Jacob Evans III.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F Alan Williams. Released G Tyler Ulis.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Claimed F Thomas Bryant off waivers from the Los Angeles Lakers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Carter Rowney to a three-year contract and D Luke Schenn, G Jared Coreau, RW Anton Rodin, LW Brian Gibbons, and C Ben Street to one-year contracts.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady coach of Tucson (AHL) and signed him to a multiyear contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F James Neal to a five-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Dan Renouf on a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Matt Macdonald and Brad Tapper assistant coaches for Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Mike Sislo and Matt Lorito on one-year, two-way contracts; and G Christopher Gibson and D Seth Helgeson on two-year, two-way contracts. Agreed to terms with F Tom Kuhnhackl on a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed C Joe Thornton to a one-year contract. Signed F Tomas Hertl to a four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Slater Koekkoek to a one-year, one-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed Cs Jayson Megna and Michael Sgarbossa to one-year, two-way contracts.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Bobby Butler, Drew Melanson and Jason Salvaggio.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded F Zac Lynch to Wheeling for future considerations.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA LUGE — Named Robert Fegg junior national team coach and Larry Dolan assistant junior national team coach, Bethany Bedford C team coach and Aidan Kelly head of recruitment.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Ed Streit men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

DOANE — Named Matt Franzen director of athletics.

PROVIDENCE — Named Jill Karwoski softball coach.

SETON HALL — Named Duane Woodward assistant men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Chip Pugh director of football operations and leadership development.

