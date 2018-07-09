Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk (IL) as 26th man and returned him to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed OF Ryan LaMarre off waivers from Minnesota.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP George Kontos outright to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned 2B Dixon Machado outright to Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Artie Lewicki to Toledo.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos as 26th man from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and returned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned him back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned INF-OF Brandon Drury to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Christian Arroyo to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx to Round Rock (PCL). Activated RHP Cory Gearrin.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Yasiel Puig on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Andrew Toles from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Drew Rucinski on the 10-day DL and C J.T. Realmuto on paternity leave. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from New Orleans (PCL). Recalled C Chad Wallach from New Orleans. Transferred LHP Caleb Smith to the 60-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B Todd Frazier on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame, LHP P.J. Conlon and 2B Ty Kelly from Las Vegas. Sent LHP Jason Vargas to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Thompson and LHP Hoby Milner from Lehigh Valley.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Matt Szczur outright and INF Cory Spangenberg to El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to San Antonio (Texas). Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Walker Lockett from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated C Matt Wieters from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Pedro Severino to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Announced RHP Tyson Perez signed with the Toros De Tijuana (Mexican).

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Yasutomo Kubo to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Zach Walters to St. Paul for INF Noah Perio Jr.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released C Stephen Octave and INF Jeremy Delgado.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Lance Thornvold.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F LeBron James.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Kyle Anderson to a four-year contract

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Julius Randle to a two-year contract and G Elfrid Payton to a one-year contract. Re-signed G Ian Clark to a one-year contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Traded G Alex Bentley to Atlanta for G Layshia Clarendon and a 2019 second-round draft pick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Steve Smith.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Jan Kovar on a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Jeremy Smith and Fs Ben Holmstrom, Connor Jones, Ryan Bourque and Chris Bourque.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Jeremy Gregoire to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Chris Richards to Bayern Munich (Germany) U19.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Carlos Rivas to Atletico Nacional (Colombia).

COLLEGE

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION — Named Bill Potter assistant commissioner for communications.

ADRIAN — Named Cory Conzemius men’s and women’s assistant rowing coach.

ALABAMA — Dismissed LB VanDarius Cowan from the football team.

CHESTNUT HILL — Named Tim Moyer women’s volleyball coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Kevin Nichols associate head baseball coach and recruiting coordinator, and Will Dorton pitching coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Messiah Reames women’s assistant basketball coach, Amanda Johansen women’s assistant lacrosse coach and Kara Velez assistant field hockey coach.

LANDER — Named R.C. LaHaye wrestling coach.

MUHLENBERG — Named Kelly Wakeman women’s soccer coach.

SC UPSTATE — Named Dylan Auman women’s assistant basketball coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Mike Simpson and Pam Swander men’s and women’s assistant swimming coaches.

TEXAS TECH — Named Glynn Cypien men’s assistant basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Zach Holt men’s assistant basketball coach and Scooter Galloway men’s graduate assistant basketball coach. Promoted Darren Higgins to men’s full-time assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.