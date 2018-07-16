Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned C Francisco Mejia to Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day DL and 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 7-day DL. Reinstated LHP Jaime Garcia and RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day DL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Brooks Pounders outright to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Hoby Milner to Tampa Bay for cash. Placed RHP Zach Elfin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Austin Meadows and RHP Clay Holmes to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Tanner Anderson from Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Andrew Thome.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Tyler Fallwell to the Philadelphia Phillies.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF J.J. Gould.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Named Jen McCollum senior director of community relations and Detroit Lions charities.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Adam Henrique to a five-year contract extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed F Oliver Bjorkstrand to a three-year contract and D Ryan Murray to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Dillon Heatherington to a one-year, two-way contract. Will renew its affiliation with Idaho (ECHL) through the 2019-20 season.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Ryan Hartman to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Michael Kapla to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Kyle Burroughs on a two-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D John Gilmour on a one-year contract. Announced D Chris Bigras and Rob O’Gara and Cs Steven Fogarty and Boo Nieves accepted qualifying offers.

TENNIS

WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Named Chris Renner CEO.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Ryan Kelly director of football operations.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Gerald Harrison athletic director.

HOFSTRA — Named Shaun Foster assistant men’s soccer coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Named Bill Beekman athletic director.

