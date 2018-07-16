Monday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned C Francisco Mejia to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Leonys Martin to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Arkansas (TL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Yohander Mendez from Down East (Carolina) to Frisco (TL). Announced OF Austin Jackson cleared release waivers and is a free agent. Reinstated C Carlos Perez from the 10-day DL and assigned him outright to Round Rock (PCL) and LHP Joe Palumbo from the 60-day and optioned him to Down East.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day DL and 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 7-day DL. Reinstated LHP Jaime Garcia and RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day DL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Brooks Pounders outright to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Hoby Milner to Tampa Bay for cash. Placed RHP Zach Elfin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Austin Meadows and RHP Clay Holmes to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Tanner Anderson from Indianapolis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Trevor Gott to Syracuse (IL). Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Andrew Thome.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Tyler Fallwell to the Philadelphia Phillies.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF J.J. Gould.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF Slade Heathcott, LHP Pat McCoy and RHPs Vicente Campos, Mark Haynes, Yasutomo Kubo and RHP Jean Machi. Announced the retirement of RHP Ben Rowen.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Named Jen McCollum senior director of community relations and Detroit Lions charities.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Adam Henrique to a five-year contract extension.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Elias Lindholm to a six-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed F Oliver Bjorkstrand to a three-year contract and D Ryan Murray to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Dillon Heatherington to a one-year, two-way contract. Will renew its affiliation with Idaho (ECHL) through the 2019-20 season.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Ryan Hartman to a one-year contract and G Juuse Saros to a three-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Michael Kapla to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Kyle Burroughs on a two-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D John Gilmour on a one-year contract. Announced D Chris Bigras and Rob O’Gara and Cs Steven Fogarty and Boo Nieves accepted qualifying offers.
WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Named Chris Renner CEO.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Ryan Kelly director of football operations.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Gerald Harrison athletic director.
HOFSTRA — Named Shaun Foster assistant men’s soccer coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Named Bill Beekman athletic director.
RUTGERS — Named Rod Radcliffe and Brandon Duncan assistant softball coaches.
SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Montel Jones women’s basketball coach.
