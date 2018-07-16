Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned C Francisco Mejia to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Leonys Martin to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Arkansas (TL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Yohander Mendez from Down East (Carolina) to Frisco (TL). Announced OF Austin Jackson cleared release waivers and is a free agent. Reinstated C Carlos Perez from the 10-day DL and assigned him outright to Round Rock (PCL) and LHP Joe Palumbo from the 60-day and optioned him to Down East.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day DL and 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 7-day DL. Reinstated LHP Jaime Garcia and RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day DL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Brooks Pounders outright to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Hoby Milner to Tampa Bay for cash. Placed RHP Zach Elfin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Austin Meadows and RHP Clay Holmes to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Tanner Anderson from Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Trevor Gott to Syracuse (IL). Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Andrew Thome.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Tyler Fallwell to the Philadelphia Phillies.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF J.J. Gould.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF Slade Heathcott, LHP Pat McCoy and RHPs Vicente Campos, Mark Haynes, Yasutomo Kubo and RHP Jean Machi. Announced the retirement of RHP Ben Rowen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Named Jen McCollum senior director of community relations and Detroit Lions charities.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR Devin Smith. Signed S Brandon Bryant.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Adam Henrique to a five-year contract extension.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Elias Lindholm to a six-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed F Oliver Bjorkstrand to a three-year contract and D Ryan Murray to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Dillon Heatherington to a one-year, two-way contract. Will renew its affiliation with Idaho (ECHL) through the 2019-20 season.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Ryan Hartman to a one-year contract and G Juuse Saros to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Michael Kapla to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Kyle Burroughs on a two-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D John Gilmour on a one-year contract. Announced D Chris Bigras and Rob O’Gara and Cs Steven Fogarty and Boo Nieves accepted qualifying offers.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Traded D Zac Reid to Philadelphia for expansion draft considerations. Traded D Ethan Schott and the No. 17 overall 2018 draft pick to San Diego for D Bryce Sweeting.

TENNIS

WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Named Chris Renner CEO.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Ryan Kelly director of football operations.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Gerald Harrison athletic director.

HOFSTRA — Named Shaun Foster assistant men’s soccer coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Named Bill Beekman athletic director.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Hadzo Habibovic men’s and women’s rowing coach.

RUTGERS — Named Rod Radcliffe and Brandon Duncan assistant softball coaches.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Montel Jones women’s basketball coach.

