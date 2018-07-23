Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Johnny Barbato to Lakeland (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment. Signed LHP Luis Lugo to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Deck McGuire to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated 1B Albert Pujols from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Inland Empire (Cal). Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Adalberto Mejia from Rochester.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Justin Williams to Durham (IL). Recalled SS Willy Adames from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Chris Rowley off waivers from Toronto.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned SS Richard Urena to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 7-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 10-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned OF Danny Santana outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP German Marquez on paternity leave. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Justin Turner on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Alex Verdugo from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHPs Paul Sewald and Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Sadler from Indianapolis (IL). Designated LHP Josh Smoker for assignment. Optioned INF Max Moroff to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled RHP Daniel Poncedeleon from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Raffy Lopez to El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 10-day DL. Returned RHP Kazuhisa Makita to El Paso. Recalled 3B Cory Spangenberg and LHP Joey Lucchesi from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Koda Glover to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Traded RHP John Hayes to Cleburne for a player to be named.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF McClain Bradley. Traded RHP Pete Perez to New Jersey (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Branden Pinder on the reserve/retired list.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released INF Aaron Wilson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Antonius Cleveland off waivers from Atlanta.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dirk Nowitzki to a one-year contract. Acquired the rights to F Maarty Leunen and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers for F Johnathan Motley and the rights to G Renaldas Seibutis. Signed G-F Ding Yanyuhang.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Michael Beasley to a one-year contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Jarell Martin and cash considerations to Orlando for C Dakari Johnson and the draft rights to G Tyler Harvey.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Abdel Nader and cash considerations from Boston for G Rodney Purvis.

Women’s NBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Traded G Tayler Hill and a 2019 second-round draft pick to Dallas for F Aerial Powers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Chris Campbell, DE Markus Golden and TE Jermaine Gresham on the PUP list. Waived/non-football injury TE Beau Sandland. Signed TE Chris Bazile to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Don Toner equipment manager and Greg Almond assistant equipment manager.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Jeremi Hall. Signed LB Ro’Derrick Hoskins.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Brandon Bell on the active/non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Sony Michel and WR Devin Lucien. Placed OL Andrew Jelks on the reserve/retired list. Released DB David Jones.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT Mike McGlinchey to a four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DE Kiante Anderson and S Josh Liddell. Placed LB Kendell Beckwith on the active/non-football njury list. Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded WR Adarius Bowman to Montreal for a conditional eighth-round draft pick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Named Ryan Warsofsky assistant coach of Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Chris Chelios team ambassador.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier assistant coaches.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Brock Nelson on a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Andrea Steenwyk group sales account executive. Promoted Allie Benner to digital marketing assistant, Jessica Boyer to season ticket sales development manager and Peter Van Dame to season ticket business development manager.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed RW Corey Tropp to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ECHL — Named Stephen Thomson manager of officiating.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed F Joe Sullivan to a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Dylan Willick to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Suspended swimmer Ryan Lochte until July 2019 for getting an intravenous infusion.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded F Dominique Badji, an international roster spot and an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to FC Dallas for M Kellyn Acosta and 2019 first- and second-round draft picks.

COLLEGE

EDINBORO — Named Chivas Whipple assistant men’s basketball coach.

NYIT — Named Katie Lynch Apostolopoulos softball coach.

NYU — Named Amanda Colombo assistant women’s volleyball coach.

OHIO STATE — Fired wide receiver’s coach Zach Smith.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Fred Farrier associate head football coach and wide receivers coach, Bennett Swygert offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Na’Shan Goddard offensive line coach, Corey Jenkins tight ends and fullbacks coach and Keith Jones secondary coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Josh Blakley assistant baseball coach.

