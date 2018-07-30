Monday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Osiel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C James Simpson.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Snyder.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Tyler Levine. Claimed INF Taylor Oldham off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Soren Hanson and LHP JP Stevenson. Signed RHP Wendell Floranus.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Sam Beal on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Sam Darnold to a four-year contract.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jeremiah Kose to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — F Jarome Iginla announced his retirement.
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Miikka Salomaki to a two-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Dan Milan to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Fanendo Adi to FC Cincinnati (USL) for general and targeted allocation money.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE — Named Teresa Gould senior associate commissioner/sports management and institutional services.
HOWARD — Named EJ Barthel running backs and player development coach.
