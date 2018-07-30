Listen Live Sports

Monday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Osiel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C James Simpson.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Snyder.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Tyler Levine. Claimed INF Taylor Oldham off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Soren Hanson and LHP JP Stevenson. Signed RHP Wendell Floranus.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Sam Beal on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Sam Darnold to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jeremiah Kose to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — F Jarome Iginla announced his retirement.

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Miikka Salomaki to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Dan Milan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Fanendo Adi to FC Cincinnati (USL) for general and targeted allocation money.

COLLEGE

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE — Named Teresa Gould senior associate commissioner/sports management and institutional services.

HOWARD — Named EJ Barthel running backs and player development coach.

