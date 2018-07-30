Listen Live Sports

Monday's Sports Transactions

July 30, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Warwick Saupold outright to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded LHP Zach Duke and cash to Seattle for RHP Chase De Jong and INF Ryan Costello.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Osiel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Frankie Montas to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Roberto Osuna to Houston for RHPs Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to Memphis (PCL). Placed RHP Luke Gregson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Reinstated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C James Simpson.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Snyder.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Tyler Levine. Claimed INF Taylor Oldham off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Soren Hanson and LHP JP Stevenson. Signed RHP Wendell Floranus.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OL Victor Salako and DL Trenton Thompson. Signed DBs Christian Boutte and Jeremiah McKinnon, OL Kevin Bowen and TE Orson Charles. Placed DB Jabrill Peppers on the active-NFI list and DL Chad Thomas on the PUPO list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Sam Beal on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Sam Darnold to a four-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jeremiah Kose to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — F Jarome Iginla announced his retirement.

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Matt Reed to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Miikka Salomaki to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed C Trevor Smith and D Sam Lofquist.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Dan Milan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Fanendo Adi to FC Cincinnati (USL) for general and targeted allocation money.

COLLEGE

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE — Named Teresa Gould senior associate commissioner/sports management and institutional services.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Gerald Harrison athletics director.

CHOWAN — Named Andrew Sydow assistant volleyball coach.

FREDONIA — Named Sarah Cartmill women’s basketball coach and Marykate Edmunds women’s lacrosse coach.

HOWARD — Named EJ Barthel running backs and player development coach.

LSU ALEXANDRIA — Promoted Michael Poropat to assistant athletic director and named him men’s soccer coach. Named Nea Sunila women’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

