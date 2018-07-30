Monday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Warwick Saupold outright to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded LHP Zach Duke and cash to Seattle for RHP Chase De Jong and INF Ryan Costello.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Osiel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Frankie Montas to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Roberto Osuna to Houston for RHPs Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to Memphis (PCL). Placed RHP Luke Gregson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Reinstated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day DL.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C James Simpson.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Snyder.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Tyler Levine. Claimed INF Taylor Oldham off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Soren Hanson and LHP JP Stevenson. Signed RHP Wendell Floranus.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OL Victor Salako and DL Trenton Thompson. Signed DBs Christian Boutte and Jeremiah McKinnon, OL Kevin Bowen and TE Orson Charles. Placed DB Jabrill Peppers on the active-NFI list and DL Chad Thomas on the PUPO list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Sam Beal on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Sam Darnold to a four-year contract.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jeremiah Kose to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — F Jarome Iginla announced his retirement.
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Matt Reed to a one-year, two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Miikka Salomaki to a two-year contract.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed C Trevor Smith and D Sam Lofquist.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Dan Milan to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Fanendo Adi to FC Cincinnati (USL) for general and targeted allocation money.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE — Named Teresa Gould senior associate commissioner/sports management and institutional services.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Gerald Harrison athletics director.
CHOWAN — Named Andrew Sydow assistant volleyball coach.
FREDONIA — Named Sarah Cartmill women’s basketball coach and Marykate Edmunds women’s lacrosse coach.
HOWARD — Named EJ Barthel running backs and player development coach.
LSU ALEXANDRIA — Promoted Michael Poropat to assistant athletic director and named him men’s soccer coach. Named Nea Sunila women’s soccer coach.
