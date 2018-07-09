Money Leaders

HORSE RACING Through July 8 National Thoroughbred Racing Association Jockeys Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Florent Geroux 562 119 89 65 $13,725,222 Javier Castellano 539 108 107 74 $13,276,805 Jose Ortiz 769 143 121 111 $12,945,049 Irad Ortiz, Jr. 842 191 152 122 $12,380,411 Luis Saez 756 143 115 129 $9,586,849 John Velazquez 386 87 57 37 $9,457,753 Mike Smith 136 30 23 17 $8,240,364 Ricardo Santana, Jr. 530 109 83 81 $7,650,269 Manuel Franco 647 120 112 102 $7,475,856 Joel Rosario 396 60 74 58 $7,301,664 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Steven Asmussen 1020 215 181 168 $16,752,914 Bob Baffert 202 60 37 29 $13,813,526 Todd Pletcher 521 131 82 75 $11,576,048 Chad Brown 381 105 82 47 $10,894,278 Saeed bin Suroor 8 2 0 0 $10,130,000 Mark Casse 616 118 90 83 $7,599,237 Brad Cox 467 135 80 49 $7,323,839 Karl Broberg 1052 298 189 132 $4,518,322 Charles Appleby 7 2 0 1 $4,450,000 Doug O’Neill 371 66 61 52 $4,342,494 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Gun Runner 1 1 0 0 $7,000,000 Thunder Snow (IRE) 1 1 0 0 $6,000,000 Justify 6 6 0 0 $3,798,000 Hawkbill 1 1 0 0 $3,600,000 West Coast 2 0 2 0 $3,600,000 Mind Your Biscuits 3 1 2 0 $1,430,120 Monomoy Girl 4 4 0 0 $1,359,200 Gunnevera 2 0 0 1 $1,300,000 Mendelssohn 3 1 0 1 $1,236,000 Fear the Cowboy 4 0 0 3 $1,203,500

U.S. Trotting Association Drivers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Tim Tetrick 1408 280 230 192 $5,255,696 Jason Bartlett 1313 257 225 187 $4,519,702 Aaron Merriman 2209 511 393 308 $4,326,561 Jordan Stratton 1254 227 191 159 $4,176,938 George Brennan 1072 178 143 116 $3,197,916 Yannick Gingras 863 151 120 104 $3,104,984 Ronnie Wrenn Jr. 1620 393 260 214 $3,044,789 Corey Callahan 1345 201 209 187 $2,984,701 Dan Noble 1417 311 200 176 $2,926,247 Trace Tetrick 1440 288 220 188 $2,801,459 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Ron Burke 1951 416 290 245 $6,688,745 Rene Allard 844 192 126 101 $3,166,520 Scott DiDomenico 814 139 121 101 $2,109,266 Richard Moreau 846 169 138 109 $1,804,063 Gilbert Garcia-Herrera 711 118 89 84 $1,604,221 Richard Banca 507 77 75 71 $1,492,577 Jim King Jr. 238 48 39 31 $1,402,953 Jimmy Takter 182 46 42 22 $1,338,150 Nick Surick 870 155 136 107 $1,230,876 Carmen Auciello 811 95 85 88 $1,153,585 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Shartin N 5MP 14 11 1 0 $560,923 Lather Up 3HP 8 7 0 0 $470,665 Rockin Ron 6GP 13 5 5 0 $351,500 Bit Of A Legend N 9HP 11 3 4 2 $338,255 McWicked 7HP 6 4 1 0 $324,850 Keystone Velocity 10HP 6 2 2 0 $320,000 Crystal Fashion 3GT 6 3 3 0 $310,245 Springsteen 3HP 5 2 2 0 $286,550 Six Pack 3HT 5 4 1 0 $271,413 Kissin In The Sand 3MP 5 3 2 0 $264,370

TENNIS Through June 30 ATP Money

1. Rafael Nadal, $5,975,970

2. Roger Federer, $4,717,464

3. Alexander Zverev, $3,828,239

4. Marin Cilic, $3,135,031

5. Juan Martin del Potro, $3,036,500

6. Dominic Thiem, $2,927,601

7. John Isner, $2,216,848

8. Borna Coric, $1,455,464

9. Diego Schwartzman, $1,450,803

10. Kevin Anderson, $1,416,675

Ranking

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8770

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 8720

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5755

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5080

5. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 5060

6. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4780

7. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3835

8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3635

9. David Goffin, Belgium, 3110

10. John Isner, United States, 3045

Race Standings

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5040

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3660

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3495

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3020

5. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 2985

6. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2870

7. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1620

8. John Isner, United States, 1500

9. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1440

10. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1420

Race to Milan (21 and under)

1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,495

2. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 865

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greee, 857

4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 738

5. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 615

6. Taylor Fritz, United States, 573

7. Jaume Munar, Spain, 466

8. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 440

9. Casper Ruud, Norway, 327

10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 318

WTA Money

1. Simona Halep, $5,345,777

2. Caroline Wozniacki, $3,928,666

3. Sloane Stephens, $2,926,028

4. Petra Kvitova, $2,708,779

5. Elina Svitolina, $2,300,300

6. Angelique Kerber, $1,968,123

7. Daria Kasatkina, $1,910,393

8. Naomi Osaka, $1,840,557

9. Garbine Muguruza, $1,537,161

10. Karolina Pliskova, $1,518,332

Ranking

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7871

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6910

3. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6550

4. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5463

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5250

6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4960

7. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4610

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4315

9. Venus Williams, United States, 3971

10. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 3545

Race Standings

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 5285

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3840

3. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3557

4. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 3050

5. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 2916

6. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2663

7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2342

8. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2308

9. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2230

10. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2147

AUTO RACING NASCAR Monster Energy Through July 7

1. Kyle Busch, 749

2. Kevin Harvick, 692

3. Martin Truex Jr., 629

4. Joey Logano, 618

5. Brad Keselowski, 596

6. Clint Bowyer, 594

7. Kurt Busch, 566

8. Kyle Larson, 544

9. Denny Hamlin, 538

10. Aric Almirola, 503

NASCAR Xfinity Through July 6

1. Elliott Sadler, 582

2. Daniel Hemric, 570

3. Cole Custer, 556

4. Christopher Bell, 547

5. Justin Allgaier, 528

6. Tyler Reddick, 503

7. Brandon Jones, 488

8. Ryan Truex, 455

9. Matt Tifft, 425

10. Austin Cindric, 388

NASCAR Camping World Truck Through June 29

1. Johnny Sauter, 508

2. Noah Gragson, 443

3. Brett Moffitt, 423

4. Stewart Friesen, 368

5. Grant Enfinger, 367

6. Justin Haley, 362

7. Matt Crafton, 356

8. Ben Rhodes, 349

9. Myatt Snider, 307

10. Cody Coughlin, 290

F1 Through July 8

1. Sebastian Vettel, 171

2. Lewis Hamilton, 163

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 116

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 106

5. Valtteri Bottas, 104

6. Max Verstappen, 93

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 42

8. Fernando Alonso, 40

9. Kevin Magnussen, 39

10. Carlos Sainz, 28

IndyCar Through July 8

1. Scott Dixon, 411.

2. Josef Newgarden, 378.

3. Alexander Rossi, 370.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 359.

5. Will Power, 358.

6. Graham Rahal, 304.

7. Robert Wickens, 304.

8. James Hinchcliffe, 280.

9. Simon Pagenaud, 279.

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 254.

