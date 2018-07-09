Money Leaders

|HORSE RACING
|Through July 8
|National Thoroughbred Racing Association
|Jockeys
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Florent Geroux
|562
|119
|89
|65
|$13,725,222
|Javier Castellano
|539
|108
|107
|74
|$13,276,805
|Jose Ortiz
|769
|143
|121
|111
|$12,945,049
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|842
|191
|152
|122
|$12,380,411
|Luis Saez
|756
|143
|115
|129
|$9,586,849
|John Velazquez
|386
|87
|57
|37
|$9,457,753
|Mike Smith
|136
|30
|23
|17
|$8,240,364
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|530
|109
|83
|81
|$7,650,269
|Manuel Franco
|647
|120
|112
|102
|$7,475,856
|Joel Rosario
|396
|60
|74
|58
|$7,301,664
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Steven Asmussen
|1020
|215
|181
|168
|$16,752,914
|Bob Baffert
|202
|60
|37
|29
|$13,813,526
|Todd Pletcher
|521
|131
|82
|75
|$11,576,048
|Chad Brown
|381
|105
|82
|47
|$10,894,278
|Saeed bin Suroor
|8
|2
|0
|0
|$10,130,000
|Mark Casse
|616
|118
|90
|83
|$7,599,237
|Brad Cox
|467
|135
|80
|49
|$7,323,839
|Karl Broberg
|1052
|298
|189
|132
|$4,518,322
|Charles Appleby
|7
|2
|0
|1
|$4,450,000
|Doug O’Neill
|371
|66
|61
|52
|$4,342,494
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Gun Runner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$7,000,000
|Thunder Snow (IRE)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$6,000,000
|Justify
|6
|6
|0
|0
|$3,798,000
|Hawkbill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$3,600,000
|West Coast
|2
|0
|2
|0
|$3,600,000
|Mind Your Biscuits
|3
|1
|2
|0
|$1,430,120
|Monomoy Girl
|4
|4
|0
|0
|$1,359,200
|Gunnevera
|2
|0
|0
|1
|$1,300,000
|Mendelssohn
|3
|1
|0
|1
|$1,236,000
|Fear the Cowboy
|4
|0
|0
|3
|$1,203,500
|U.S. Trotting Association
|Drivers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Tim Tetrick
|1408
|280
|230
|192
|$5,255,696
|Jason Bartlett
|1313
|257
|225
|187
|$4,519,702
|Aaron Merriman
|2209
|511
|393
|308
|$4,326,561
|Jordan Stratton
|1254
|227
|191
|159
|$4,176,938
|George Brennan
|1072
|178
|143
|116
|$3,197,916
|Yannick Gingras
|863
|151
|120
|104
|$3,104,984
|Ronnie Wrenn Jr.
|1620
|393
|260
|214
|$3,044,789
|Corey Callahan
|1345
|201
|209
|187
|$2,984,701
|Dan Noble
|1417
|311
|200
|176
|$2,926,247
|Trace Tetrick
|1440
|288
|220
|188
|$2,801,459
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Ron Burke
|1951
|416
|290
|245
|$6,688,745
|Rene Allard
|844
|192
|126
|101
|$3,166,520
|Scott DiDomenico
|814
|139
|121
|101
|$2,109,266
|Richard Moreau
|846
|169
|138
|109
|$1,804,063
|Gilbert Garcia-Herrera
|711
|118
|89
|84
|$1,604,221
|Richard Banca
|507
|77
|75
|71
|$1,492,577
|Jim King Jr.
|238
|48
|39
|31
|$1,402,953
|Jimmy Takter
|182
|46
|42
|22
|$1,338,150
|Nick Surick
|870
|155
|136
|107
|$1,230,876
|Carmen Auciello
|811
|95
|85
|88
|$1,153,585
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Shartin N 5MP
|14
|11
|1
|0
|$560,923
|Lather Up 3HP
|8
|7
|0
|0
|$470,665
|Rockin Ron 6GP
|13
|5
|5
|0
|$351,500
|Bit Of A Legend N 9HP
|11
|3
|4
|2
|$338,255
|McWicked 7HP
|6
|4
|1
|0
|$324,850
|Keystone Velocity 10HP
|6
|2
|2
|0
|$320,000
|Crystal Fashion 3GT
|6
|3
|3
|0
|$310,245
|Springsteen 3HP
|5
|2
|2
|0
|$286,550
|Six Pack 3HT
|5
|4
|1
|0
|$271,413
|Kissin In The Sand 3MP
|5
|3
|2
|0
|$264,370
|TENNIS
|Through June 30
|ATP
|Money
1. Rafael Nadal, $5,975,970
2. Roger Federer, $4,717,464
3. Alexander Zverev, $3,828,239
4. Marin Cilic, $3,135,031
5. Juan Martin del Potro, $3,036,500
6. Dominic Thiem, $2,927,601
7. John Isner, $2,216,848
8. Borna Coric, $1,455,464
9. Diego Schwartzman, $1,450,803
10. Kevin Anderson, $1,416,675
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8770
2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 8720
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5755
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5080
5. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 5060
6. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4780
7. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3835
8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3635
9. David Goffin, Belgium, 3110
10. John Isner, United States, 3045
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5040
2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3660
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3495
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3020
5. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 2985
6. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2870
7. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1620
8. John Isner, United States, 1500
9. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1440
10. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1420
|Race to Milan (21 and under)
1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,495
2. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 865
3. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greee, 857
4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 738
5. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 615
6. Taylor Fritz, United States, 573
7. Jaume Munar, Spain, 466
8. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 440
9. Casper Ruud, Norway, 327
10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 318
1. Simona Halep, $5,345,777
2. Caroline Wozniacki, $3,928,666
3. Sloane Stephens, $2,926,028
4. Petra Kvitova, $2,708,779
5. Elina Svitolina, $2,300,300
6. Angelique Kerber, $1,968,123
7. Daria Kasatkina, $1,910,393
8. Naomi Osaka, $1,840,557
9. Garbine Muguruza, $1,537,161
10. Karolina Pliskova, $1,518,332
1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7871
2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6910
3. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6550
4. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5463
5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5250
6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4960
7. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4610
8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4315
9. Venus Williams, United States, 3971
10. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 3545
1. Simona Halep, Romania, 5285
2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3840
3. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3557
4. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 3050
5. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 2916
6. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2663
7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2342
8. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2308
9. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2230
10. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2147
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR Monster Energy
|Through July 7
1. Kyle Busch, 749
2. Kevin Harvick, 692
3. Martin Truex Jr., 629
4. Joey Logano, 618
5. Brad Keselowski, 596
6. Clint Bowyer, 594
7. Kurt Busch, 566
8. Kyle Larson, 544
9. Denny Hamlin, 538
10. Aric Almirola, 503
|NASCAR Xfinity
|Through July 6
1. Elliott Sadler, 582
2. Daniel Hemric, 570
3. Cole Custer, 556
4. Christopher Bell, 547
5. Justin Allgaier, 528
6. Tyler Reddick, 503
7. Brandon Jones, 488
8. Ryan Truex, 455
9. Matt Tifft, 425
10. Austin Cindric, 388
|NASCAR Camping World Truck
|Through June 29
1. Johnny Sauter, 508
2. Noah Gragson, 443
3. Brett Moffitt, 423
4. Stewart Friesen, 368
5. Grant Enfinger, 367
6. Justin Haley, 362
7. Matt Crafton, 356
8. Ben Rhodes, 349
9. Myatt Snider, 307
10. Cody Coughlin, 290
1. Sebastian Vettel, 171
2. Lewis Hamilton, 163
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 116
4. Daniel Ricciardo, 106
5. Valtteri Bottas, 104
6. Max Verstappen, 93
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 42
8. Fernando Alonso, 40
9. Kevin Magnussen, 39
10. Carlos Sainz, 28
1. Scott Dixon, 411.
2. Josef Newgarden, 378.
3. Alexander Rossi, 370.
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 359.
5. Will Power, 358.
6. Graham Rahal, 304.
7. Robert Wickens, 304.
8. James Hinchcliffe, 280.
9. Simon Pagenaud, 279.
10. Sebastien Bourdais, 254.
