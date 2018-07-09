Listen Live Sports

Money Leaders

July 9, 2018 11:12 am
 
HORSE RACING
Through July 8
National Thoroughbred Racing Association
Jockeys
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Florent Geroux 562 119 89 65 $13,725,222
Javier Castellano 539 108 107 74 $13,276,805
Jose Ortiz 769 143 121 111 $12,945,049
Irad Ortiz, Jr. 842 191 152 122 $12,380,411
Luis Saez 756 143 115 129 $9,586,849
John Velazquez 386 87 57 37 $9,457,753
Mike Smith 136 30 23 17 $8,240,364
Ricardo Santana, Jr. 530 109 83 81 $7,650,269
Manuel Franco 647 120 112 102 $7,475,856
Joel Rosario 396 60 74 58 $7,301,664
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Steven Asmussen 1020 215 181 168 $16,752,914
Bob Baffert 202 60 37 29 $13,813,526
Todd Pletcher 521 131 82 75 $11,576,048
Chad Brown 381 105 82 47 $10,894,278
Saeed bin Suroor 8 2 0 0 $10,130,000
Mark Casse 616 118 90 83 $7,599,237
Brad Cox 467 135 80 49 $7,323,839
Karl Broberg 1052 298 189 132 $4,518,322
Charles Appleby 7 2 0 1 $4,450,000
Doug O’Neill 371 66 61 52 $4,342,494
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Gun Runner 1 1 0 0 $7,000,000
Thunder Snow (IRE) 1 1 0 0 $6,000,000
Justify 6 6 0 0 $3,798,000
Hawkbill 1 1 0 0 $3,600,000
West Coast 2 0 2 0 $3,600,000
Mind Your Biscuits 3 1 2 0 $1,430,120
Monomoy Girl 4 4 0 0 $1,359,200
Gunnevera 2 0 0 1 $1,300,000
Mendelssohn 3 1 0 1 $1,236,000
Fear the Cowboy 4 0 0 3 $1,203,500
U.S. Trotting Association
Drivers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Tim Tetrick 1408 280 230 192 $5,255,696
Jason Bartlett 1313 257 225 187 $4,519,702
Aaron Merriman 2209 511 393 308 $4,326,561
Jordan Stratton 1254 227 191 159 $4,176,938
George Brennan 1072 178 143 116 $3,197,916
Yannick Gingras 863 151 120 104 $3,104,984
Ronnie Wrenn Jr. 1620 393 260 214 $3,044,789
Corey Callahan 1345 201 209 187 $2,984,701
Dan Noble 1417 311 200 176 $2,926,247
Trace Tetrick 1440 288 220 188 $2,801,459
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Ron Burke 1951 416 290 245 $6,688,745
Rene Allard 844 192 126 101 $3,166,520
Scott DiDomenico 814 139 121 101 $2,109,266
Richard Moreau 846 169 138 109 $1,804,063
Gilbert Garcia-Herrera 711 118 89 84 $1,604,221
Richard Banca 507 77 75 71 $1,492,577
Jim King Jr. 238 48 39 31 $1,402,953
Jimmy Takter 182 46 42 22 $1,338,150
Nick Surick 870 155 136 107 $1,230,876
Carmen Auciello 811 95 85 88 $1,153,585
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Shartin N 5MP 14 11 1 0 $560,923
Lather Up 3HP 8 7 0 0 $470,665
Rockin Ron 6GP 13 5 5 0 $351,500
Bit Of A Legend N 9HP 11 3 4 2 $338,255
McWicked 7HP 6 4 1 0 $324,850
Keystone Velocity 10HP 6 2 2 0 $320,000
Crystal Fashion 3GT 6 3 3 0 $310,245
Springsteen 3HP 5 2 2 0 $286,550
Six Pack 3HT 5 4 1 0 $271,413
Kissin In The Sand 3MP 5 3 2 0 $264,370
TENNIS
Through June 30
ATP
Money

1. Rafael Nadal, $5,975,970

2. Roger Federer, $4,717,464

3. Alexander Zverev, $3,828,239

4. Marin Cilic, $3,135,031

5. Juan Martin del Potro, $3,036,500

6. Dominic Thiem, $2,927,601

7. John Isner, $2,216,848

8. Borna Coric, $1,455,464

9. Diego Schwartzman, $1,450,803

10. Kevin Anderson, $1,416,675

Ranking

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8770

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 8720

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5755

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5080

5. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 5060

6. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4780

7. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3835

8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3635

9. David Goffin, Belgium, 3110

10. John Isner, United States, 3045

Race Standings

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5040

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3660

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3495

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3020

5. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 2985

6. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2870

7. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1620

8. John Isner, United States, 1500

9. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1440

10. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1420

Race to Milan (21 and under)

1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,495

2. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 865

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greee, 857

4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 738

5. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 615

6. Taylor Fritz, United States, 573

7. Jaume Munar, Spain, 466

8. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 440

9. Casper Ruud, Norway, 327

10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 318

WTA
Money

1. Simona Halep, $5,345,777

2. Caroline Wozniacki, $3,928,666

3. Sloane Stephens, $2,926,028

4. Petra Kvitova, $2,708,779

5. Elina Svitolina, $2,300,300

6. Angelique Kerber, $1,968,123

7. Daria Kasatkina, $1,910,393

8. Naomi Osaka, $1,840,557

9. Garbine Muguruza, $1,537,161

10. Karolina Pliskova, $1,518,332

Ranking

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7871

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6910

3. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6550

4. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5463

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5250

6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4960

7. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4610

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4315

9. Venus Williams, United States, 3971

10. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 3545

Race Standings

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 5285

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3840

3. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3557

4. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 3050

5. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 2916

6. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2663

7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2342

8. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2308

9. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2230

10. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2147

AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy
Through July 7

1. Kyle Busch, 749

2. Kevin Harvick, 692

3. Martin Truex Jr., 629

4. Joey Logano, 618

5. Brad Keselowski, 596

6. Clint Bowyer, 594

7. Kurt Busch, 566

8. Kyle Larson, 544

9. Denny Hamlin, 538

10. Aric Almirola, 503

NASCAR Xfinity
Through July 6

1. Elliott Sadler, 582

2. Daniel Hemric, 570

3. Cole Custer, 556

4. Christopher Bell, 547

5. Justin Allgaier, 528

6. Tyler Reddick, 503

7. Brandon Jones, 488

8. Ryan Truex, 455

9. Matt Tifft, 425

10. Austin Cindric, 388

NASCAR Camping World Truck
Through June 29

1. Johnny Sauter, 508

2. Noah Gragson, 443

3. Brett Moffitt, 423

4. Stewart Friesen, 368

5. Grant Enfinger, 367

6. Justin Haley, 362

7. Matt Crafton, 356

8. Ben Rhodes, 349

9. Myatt Snider, 307

10. Cody Coughlin, 290

F1
Through July 8

1. Sebastian Vettel, 171

2. Lewis Hamilton, 163

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 116

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 106

5. Valtteri Bottas, 104

6. Max Verstappen, 93

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 42

8. Fernando Alonso, 40

9. Kevin Magnussen, 39

10. Carlos Sainz, 28

IndyCar
Through July 8

1. Scott Dixon, 411.

2. Josef Newgarden, 378.

3. Alexander Rossi, 370.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 359.

5. Will Power, 358.

6. Graham Rahal, 304.

7. Robert Wickens, 304.

8. James Hinchcliffe, 280.

9. Simon Pagenaud, 279.

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 254.

