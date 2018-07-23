Money Leaders

|HORSE RACING
|Through July 22
|National Thoroughbred Racing Association
|Jockeys
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Florent Geroux
|577
|125
|89
|67
|$14,392,144
|Javier Castellano
|570
|114
|114
|76
|$13,781,832
|Jose Ortiz
|815
|149
|127
|116
|$13,755,640
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|902
|199
|165
|132
|$13,097,243
|John Velazquez
|426
|92
|60
|48
|$10,121,410
|Luis Saez
|808
|148
|123
|136
|$9,916,897
|Mike Smith
|140
|31
|24
|17
|$8,338,254
|Manuel Franco
|701
|132
|115
|112
|$8,111,356
|Joel Rosario
|436
|71
|81
|61
|$8,000,009
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|550
|115
|84
|84
|$7,966,858
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Steven Asmussen
|1080
|223
|192
|181
|$17,323,712
|Bob Baffert
|212
|63
|39
|32
|$14,065,832
|Todd Pletcher
|548
|138
|87
|76
|$12,019,531
|Chad Brown
|407
|111
|90
|50
|$11,658,956
|Saeed bin Suroor
|8
|2
|0
|0
|$10,130,000
|Mark Casse
|675
|129
|95
|92
|$8,153,356
|Brad Cox
|499
|149
|82
|54
|$8,028,030
|Karl Broberg
|1138
|321
|199
|148
|$4,897,392
|Doug O’Neill
|411
|73
|68
|55
|$4,679,209
|Charles Appleby
|7
|2
|0
|1
|$4,450,000
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Gun Runner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$7,000,000
|Thunder Snow (IRE)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$6,000,000
|Justify
|6
|6
|0
|0
|$3,798,000
|Hawkbill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$3,600,000
|West Coast
|2
|0
|2
|0
|$3,600,000
|Monomoy Girl
|5
|5
|0
|0
|$1,524,200
|Mind Your Biscuits
|3
|1
|2
|0
|$1,430,120
|Gunnevera
|2
|0
|0
|1
|$1,300,000
|Mendelssohn
|3
|1
|0
|1
|$1,236,000
|Fear the Cowboy
|4
|0
|0
|3
|$1,203,500
|U.S. Trotting Association
|Drivers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Tim Tetrick
|1551
|310
|252
|206
|$5,745,163
|Jason Bartlett
|1438
|292
|238
|208
|$5,047,179
|Aaron Merriman
|2416
|567
|429
|338
|$4,892,065
|Jordan Stratton
|1355
|239
|210
|170
|$4,554,205
|Yannick Gingras
|962
|175
|131
|118
|$4,097,433
|George Brennan
|1175
|202
|156
|131
|$3,565,347
|Corey Callahan
|1479
|224
|234
|200
|$3,516,959
|Ronnie Wrenn Jr.
|1730
|421
|280
|224
|$3,363,265
|Dan Noble
|1558
|338
|225
|193
|$3,297,056
|David Miller
|868
|141
|138
|149
|$3,219,848
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Ron Burke
|2202
|467
|329
|275
|$8,129,520
|Rene Allard
|921
|204
|139
|109
|$3,346,586
|Scott DiDomenico
|892
|146
|127
|110
|$2,246,525
|Jimmy Takter
|243
|61
|52
|32
|$2,111,063
|Richard Moreau
|920
|182
|146
|120
|$1,956,988
|Gilbert Garcia-Herrera
|781
|126
|96
|96
|$1,742,193
|Richard Banca
|560
|86
|80
|77
|$1,625,769
|Jim King Jr.
|253
|50
|41
|34
|$1,468,608
|Ake Svanstedt
|246
|41
|40
|32
|$1,384,354
|Julie Miller
|337
|70
|60
|41
|$1,362,817
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Shartin N 5MP
|15
|11
|1
|0
|$575,040
|McWicked 7HP
|8
|6
|1
|0
|$556,831
|Lather Up 3HP
|8
|7
|0
|0
|$470,665
|Courtly Choice 3HP
|8
|6
|0
|0
|$453,615
|Rockin Ron 6GP
|15
|5
|5
|2
|$435,274
|Bit Of A Legend N 9HP
|12
|3
|5
|2
|$403,255
|Six Pack 3HT
|6
|5
|1
|0
|$359,198
|Filibuster Hanover 4GP
|9
|5
|2
|0
|$357,380
|Kissin In The Sand 3MP
|6
|4
|2
|0
|$353,557
|Ariana G 4MT
|5
|3
|0
|0
|$346,675
|TENNIS
|Through July 22
|ATP
|Money
1. Rafael Nadal, $6,717,922
2. Roger Federer, $5,088,440
3. Novak Djokovic, $4,330,630
4. Alexander Zverev, $3,960,259
5. Juan Martin del Potro, $3,407,316
6. Marin Cilic, $3,218,204
7. Dominic Thiem, $2,979,088
8. John Isner, $2,958,800
9. Kevin Anderson, $2,901,900
10. Kei Nishikori, $1,558,315
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9310
2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7080
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5665
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5395
5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4655
6. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4610
7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3905
8. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3665
9. John Isner, United States, 3490
10. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5760
2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 4020
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3585
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3380
5. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355
6. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 2995
7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2915
8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 2820
9. John Isner, United States, 2220
10. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 1631
|Race to Milan (21 and under)
1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,585
2. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greee, 1,037
2. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 910
4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 828
5. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 705
6. Taylor Fritz, United States, 618
7. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 485
8. Jaume Munar, Spain, 466
9. Casper Ruud, Norway, 372
10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 344
Money
1. Simona Halep, $5,483,511
2. Angelique Kerber, $5,067,147
3. Caroline Wozniacki, $4,015,439
4. Sloane Stephens, $2,984,221
5. Petra Kvitova, $2,762,495
6. Elina Svitolina, $2,356,254
7. Daria Kasatkina, $2,297,427
8. Jelena Ostapenko, $2,000,505
9. Naomi Osaka, $1,978,291
10. Serena Williams, $1,897,530
1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7571
2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6740
3. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5463
4. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 5305
5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5020
6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4730
7. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4620
8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4550
9. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4485
10. Julia Goerges, Germany, 3980
1. Simona Halep, Romania, 5415
2. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 4916
3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3910
4. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3567
5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 3060
6. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2673
7. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2659
8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2582
9. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2378
10. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2277
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR Monster Energy
|Through July 22
1. Kyle Busch, 844
2. Kevin Harvick, 791
3. Martin Truex Jr., 740
4. Joey Logano, 679
5. Kurt Busch, 646
6. Clint Bowyer, 638
7. Brad Keselowski, 635
8. Kyle Larson, 606
9. Ryan Blaney, 584
10. Denny Hamlin, 583
|NASCAR Xfinity
|Through July 21
1. Daniel Hemric, 650
2. Christopher Bell, 644
3. Elliott Sadler, 643
4. Cole Custer, 637
5. Justin Allgaier, 602
6. Tyler Reddick, 553
7. Brandon Jones, 543
8. Ryan Truex, 503
9. Matt Tifft, 493
10. Austin Cindric, 452
|NASCAR Camping World Truck
|Through July 18
1. Johnny Sauter, 554
2. Noah Gragson, 522
3. Brett Moffitt, 474
4. Grant Enfinger, 458
5. Stewart Friesen, 449
6. Matt Crafton, 437
7. Ben Rhodes, 425
8. Justin Haley, 421
9. Myatt Snider, 338
10. Cody Coughlin, 324
1. Lewis Hamilton, 188
2. Sebastian Vettel, 171
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 131
4. Valtteri Bottas, 122
5. Daniel Ricciardo, 106
6. Max Verstappen, 105
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52
8. Fernando Alonso, 40
9. Kevin Magnussen, 39
10. Sergio Perez, 30
1. Scott Dixon, 464
2. Josef Newgarden, 402
3. Alexander Rossi, 394
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 373
5. Will Power, 371
6. Robert Wickens, 339
7. Simon Pagenaud, 320
8. Graham Rahal, 313
9. James Hinchcliffe, 312
10. Marco Andretti, 266
