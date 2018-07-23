Money Leaders

HORSE RACING Through July 22 National Thoroughbred Racing Association Jockeys Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Florent Geroux 577 125 89 67 $14,392,144 Javier Castellano 570 114 114 76 $13,781,832 Jose Ortiz 815 149 127 116 $13,755,640 Irad Ortiz, Jr. 902 199 165 132 $13,097,243 John Velazquez 426 92 60 48 $10,121,410 Luis Saez 808 148 123 136 $9,916,897 Mike Smith 140 31 24 17 $8,338,254 Manuel Franco 701 132 115 112 $8,111,356 Joel Rosario 436 71 81 61 $8,000,009 Ricardo Santana, Jr. 550 115 84 84 $7,966,858 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Steven Asmussen 1080 223 192 181 $17,323,712 Bob Baffert 212 63 39 32 $14,065,832 Todd Pletcher 548 138 87 76 $12,019,531 Chad Brown 407 111 90 50 $11,658,956 Saeed bin Suroor 8 2 0 0 $10,130,000 Mark Casse 675 129 95 92 $8,153,356 Brad Cox 499 149 82 54 $8,028,030 Karl Broberg 1138 321 199 148 $4,897,392 Doug O’Neill 411 73 68 55 $4,679,209 Charles Appleby 7 2 0 1 $4,450,000 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Gun Runner 1 1 0 0 $7,000,000 Thunder Snow (IRE) 1 1 0 0 $6,000,000 Justify 6 6 0 0 $3,798,000 Hawkbill 1 1 0 0 $3,600,000 West Coast 2 0 2 0 $3,600,000 Monomoy Girl 5 5 0 0 $1,524,200 Mind Your Biscuits 3 1 2 0 $1,430,120 Gunnevera 2 0 0 1 $1,300,000 Mendelssohn 3 1 0 1 $1,236,000 Fear the Cowboy 4 0 0 3 $1,203,500

U.S. Trotting Association Drivers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Tim Tetrick 1551 310 252 206 $5,745,163 Jason Bartlett 1438 292 238 208 $5,047,179 Aaron Merriman 2416 567 429 338 $4,892,065 Jordan Stratton 1355 239 210 170 $4,554,205 Yannick Gingras 962 175 131 118 $4,097,433 George Brennan 1175 202 156 131 $3,565,347 Corey Callahan 1479 224 234 200 $3,516,959 Ronnie Wrenn Jr. 1730 421 280 224 $3,363,265 Dan Noble 1558 338 225 193 $3,297,056 David Miller 868 141 138 149 $3,219,848 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Ron Burke 2202 467 329 275 $8,129,520 Rene Allard 921 204 139 109 $3,346,586 Scott DiDomenico 892 146 127 110 $2,246,525 Jimmy Takter 243 61 52 32 $2,111,063 Richard Moreau 920 182 146 120 $1,956,988 Gilbert Garcia-Herrera 781 126 96 96 $1,742,193 Richard Banca 560 86 80 77 $1,625,769 Jim King Jr. 253 50 41 34 $1,468,608 Ake Svanstedt 246 41 40 32 $1,384,354 Julie Miller 337 70 60 41 $1,362,817 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Shartin N 5MP 15 11 1 0 $575,040 McWicked 7HP 8 6 1 0 $556,831 Lather Up 3HP 8 7 0 0 $470,665 Courtly Choice 3HP 8 6 0 0 $453,615 Rockin Ron 6GP 15 5 5 2 $435,274 Bit Of A Legend N 9HP 12 3 5 2 $403,255 Six Pack 3HT 6 5 1 0 $359,198 Filibuster Hanover 4GP 9 5 2 0 $357,380 Kissin In The Sand 3MP 6 4 2 0 $353,557 Ariana G 4MT 5 3 0 0 $346,675

TENNIS Through July 22 ATP Money

1. Rafael Nadal, $6,717,922

2. Roger Federer, $5,088,440

3. Novak Djokovic, $4,330,630

4. Alexander Zverev, $3,960,259

5. Juan Martin del Potro, $3,407,316

6. Marin Cilic, $3,218,204

7. Dominic Thiem, $2,979,088

8. John Isner, $2,958,800

9. Kevin Anderson, $2,901,900

10. Kei Nishikori, $1,558,315

Ranking

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9310

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7080

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5395

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4655

6. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4610

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3905

8. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3665

9. John Isner, United States, 3490

10. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355

Race Standings

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5760

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 4020

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3585

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3380

5. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355

6. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 2995

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2915

8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 2820

9. John Isner, United States, 2220

10. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 1631

Race to Milan (21 and under)

1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,585

2. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greee, 1,037

2. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 910

4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 828

5. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 705

6. Taylor Fritz, United States, 618

7. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 485

8. Jaume Munar, Spain, 466

9. Casper Ruud, Norway, 372

10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 344

WTA

Money

1. Simona Halep, $5,483,511

2. Angelique Kerber, $5,067,147

3. Caroline Wozniacki, $4,015,439

4. Sloane Stephens, $2,984,221

5. Petra Kvitova, $2,762,495

6. Elina Svitolina, $2,356,254

7. Daria Kasatkina, $2,297,427

8. Jelena Ostapenko, $2,000,505

9. Naomi Osaka, $1,978,291

10. Serena Williams, $1,897,530

Ranking

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7571

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6740

3. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5463

4. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 5305

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5020

6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4730

7. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4620

8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4550

9. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4485

10. Julia Goerges, Germany, 3980

Race Standings

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 5415

2. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 4916

3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3910

4. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3567

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 3060

6. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2673

7. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2659

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2582

9. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2378

10. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2277

AUTO RACING NASCAR Monster Energy Through July 22

1. Kyle Busch, 844

2. Kevin Harvick, 791

3. Martin Truex Jr., 740

4. Joey Logano, 679

5. Kurt Busch, 646

6. Clint Bowyer, 638

7. Brad Keselowski, 635

8. Kyle Larson, 606

9. Ryan Blaney, 584

10. Denny Hamlin, 583

NASCAR Xfinity Through July 21

1. Daniel Hemric, 650

2. Christopher Bell, 644

3. Elliott Sadler, 643

4. Cole Custer, 637

5. Justin Allgaier, 602

6. Tyler Reddick, 553

7. Brandon Jones, 543

8. Ryan Truex, 503

9. Matt Tifft, 493

10. Austin Cindric, 452

NASCAR Camping World Truck Through July 18

1. Johnny Sauter, 554

2. Noah Gragson, 522

3. Brett Moffitt, 474

4. Grant Enfinger, 458

5. Stewart Friesen, 449

6. Matt Crafton, 437

7. Ben Rhodes, 425

8. Justin Haley, 421

9. Myatt Snider, 338

10. Cody Coughlin, 324

F1 Through July 22

1. Lewis Hamilton, 188

2. Sebastian Vettel, 171

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 131

4. Valtteri Bottas, 122

5. Daniel Ricciardo, 106

6. Max Verstappen, 105

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52

8. Fernando Alonso, 40

9. Kevin Magnussen, 39

10. Sergio Perez, 30

IndyCar Through July 15

1. Scott Dixon, 464

2. Josef Newgarden, 402

3. Alexander Rossi, 394

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 373

5. Will Power, 371

6. Robert Wickens, 339

7. Simon Pagenaud, 320

8. Graham Rahal, 313

9. James Hinchcliffe, 312

10. Marco Andretti, 266

