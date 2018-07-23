Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Money Leaders

July 23, 2018 12:29 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
HORSE RACING
Through July 22
National Thoroughbred Racing Association
Jockeys
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Florent Geroux 577 125 89 67 $14,392,144
Javier Castellano 570 114 114 76 $13,781,832
Jose Ortiz 815 149 127 116 $13,755,640
Irad Ortiz, Jr. 902 199 165 132 $13,097,243
John Velazquez 426 92 60 48 $10,121,410
Luis Saez 808 148 123 136 $9,916,897
Mike Smith 140 31 24 17 $8,338,254
Manuel Franco 701 132 115 112 $8,111,356
Joel Rosario 436 71 81 61 $8,000,009
Ricardo Santana, Jr. 550 115 84 84 $7,966,858
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Steven Asmussen 1080 223 192 181 $17,323,712
Bob Baffert 212 63 39 32 $14,065,832
Todd Pletcher 548 138 87 76 $12,019,531
Chad Brown 407 111 90 50 $11,658,956
Saeed bin Suroor 8 2 0 0 $10,130,000
Mark Casse 675 129 95 92 $8,153,356
Brad Cox 499 149 82 54 $8,028,030
Karl Broberg 1138 321 199 148 $4,897,392
Doug O’Neill 411 73 68 55 $4,679,209
Charles Appleby 7 2 0 1 $4,450,000
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Gun Runner 1 1 0 0 $7,000,000
Thunder Snow (IRE) 1 1 0 0 $6,000,000
Justify 6 6 0 0 $3,798,000
Hawkbill 1 1 0 0 $3,600,000
West Coast 2 0 2 0 $3,600,000
Monomoy Girl 5 5 0 0 $1,524,200
Mind Your Biscuits 3 1 2 0 $1,430,120
Gunnevera 2 0 0 1 $1,300,000
Mendelssohn 3 1 0 1 $1,236,000
Fear the Cowboy 4 0 0 3 $1,203,500
U.S. Trotting Association
Drivers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Tim Tetrick 1551 310 252 206 $5,745,163
Jason Bartlett 1438 292 238 208 $5,047,179
Aaron Merriman 2416 567 429 338 $4,892,065
Jordan Stratton 1355 239 210 170 $4,554,205
Yannick Gingras 962 175 131 118 $4,097,433
George Brennan 1175 202 156 131 $3,565,347
Corey Callahan 1479 224 234 200 $3,516,959
Ronnie Wrenn Jr. 1730 421 280 224 $3,363,265
Dan Noble 1558 338 225 193 $3,297,056
David Miller 868 141 138 149 $3,219,848
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Ron Burke 2202 467 329 275 $8,129,520
Rene Allard 921 204 139 109 $3,346,586
Scott DiDomenico 892 146 127 110 $2,246,525
Jimmy Takter 243 61 52 32 $2,111,063
Richard Moreau 920 182 146 120 $1,956,988
Gilbert Garcia-Herrera 781 126 96 96 $1,742,193
Richard Banca 560 86 80 77 $1,625,769
Jim King Jr. 253 50 41 34 $1,468,608
Ake Svanstedt 246 41 40 32 $1,384,354
Julie Miller 337 70 60 41 $1,362,817
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Shartin N 5MP 15 11 1 0 $575,040
McWicked 7HP 8 6 1 0 $556,831
Lather Up 3HP 8 7 0 0 $470,665
Courtly Choice 3HP 8 6 0 0 $453,615
Rockin Ron 6GP 15 5 5 2 $435,274
Bit Of A Legend N 9HP 12 3 5 2 $403,255
Six Pack 3HT 6 5 1 0 $359,198
Filibuster Hanover 4GP 9 5 2 0 $357,380
Kissin In The Sand 3MP 6 4 2 0 $353,557
Ariana G 4MT 5 3 0 0 $346,675
TENNIS
Through July 22
ATP
Money

1. Rafael Nadal, $6,717,922

2. Roger Federer, $5,088,440

3. Novak Djokovic, $4,330,630

4. Alexander Zverev, $3,960,259

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

5. Juan Martin del Potro, $3,407,316

6. Marin Cilic, $3,218,204

7. Dominic Thiem, $2,979,088

8. John Isner, $2,958,800

9. Kevin Anderson, $2,901,900

10. Kei Nishikori, $1,558,315

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Ranking

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9310

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7080

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5395

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4655

6. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4610

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3905

8. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3665

9. John Isner, United States, 3490

10. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355

Race Standings

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5760

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 4020

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3585

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3380

5. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355

6. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 2995

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2915

8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 2820

9. John Isner, United States, 2220

10. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 1631

Race to Milan (21 and under)

1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,585

2. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greee, 1,037

2. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 910

4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 828

5. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 705

6. Taylor Fritz, United States, 618

7. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 485

8. Jaume Munar, Spain, 466

9. Casper Ruud, Norway, 372

10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 344

WTA

Money

1. Simona Halep, $5,483,511

2. Angelique Kerber, $5,067,147

3. Caroline Wozniacki, $4,015,439

4. Sloane Stephens, $2,984,221

5. Petra Kvitova, $2,762,495

6. Elina Svitolina, $2,356,254

7. Daria Kasatkina, $2,297,427

8. Jelena Ostapenko, $2,000,505

9. Naomi Osaka, $1,978,291

10. Serena Williams, $1,897,530

Ranking

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7571

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6740

3. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5463

4. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 5305

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5020

6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4730

7. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4620

8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4550

9. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4485

10. Julia Goerges, Germany, 3980

Race Standings

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 5415

2. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 4916

3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3910

4. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3567

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 3060

6. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2673

7. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2659

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2582

9. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2378

10. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2277

AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy
Through July 22

1. Kyle Busch, 844

2. Kevin Harvick, 791

3. Martin Truex Jr., 740

4. Joey Logano, 679

5. Kurt Busch, 646

6. Clint Bowyer, 638

7. Brad Keselowski, 635

8. Kyle Larson, 606

9. Ryan Blaney, 584

10. Denny Hamlin, 583

NASCAR Xfinity
Through July 21

1. Daniel Hemric, 650

2. Christopher Bell, 644

3. Elliott Sadler, 643

4. Cole Custer, 637

5. Justin Allgaier, 602

6. Tyler Reddick, 553

7. Brandon Jones, 543

8. Ryan Truex, 503

9. Matt Tifft, 493

10. Austin Cindric, 452

NASCAR Camping World Truck
Through July 18

1. Johnny Sauter, 554

2. Noah Gragson, 522

3. Brett Moffitt, 474

4. Grant Enfinger, 458

5. Stewart Friesen, 449

6. Matt Crafton, 437

7. Ben Rhodes, 425

8. Justin Haley, 421

9. Myatt Snider, 338

10. Cody Coughlin, 324

F1
Through July 22

1. Lewis Hamilton, 188

2. Sebastian Vettel, 171

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 131

4. Valtteri Bottas, 122

5. Daniel Ricciardo, 106

6. Max Verstappen, 105

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52

8. Fernando Alonso, 40

9. Kevin Magnussen, 39

10. Sergio Perez, 30

IndyCar
Through July 15

1. Scott Dixon, 464

2. Josef Newgarden, 402

3. Alexander Rossi, 394

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 373

5. Will Power, 371

6. Robert Wickens, 339

7. Simon Pagenaud, 320

8. Graham Rahal, 313

9. James Hinchcliffe, 312

10. Marco Andretti, 266

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington