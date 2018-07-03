Listen Live Sports

More than 100 phony replica Super Bowl rings found

July 3, 2018 12:51 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say they have intercepted a shipment of 108 phony replica Super Bowl rings representing many past champion teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the rings were found in an express consignment parcel that arrived June 18 from Hong Kong marked as alloy rings.

Trade enforcement officers noted “poor craftsmanship” and detained the rings to verify their authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder.

Customs officials say the NFL confirmed that the rings were phony. Officials say an authorized replica of a Super Bowl ring can cost $10,000 but counterfeit ones are offered on the internet for $25.

