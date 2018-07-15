Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan Tuck scores 15, Sun beat Lynx 83-64

July 15, 2018 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Morgan Tuck had 15 points on Sunday night and the Connecticut Sun pulled even in the WNBA standings with the Minnesota Lynx with an 83-64 win.

The Sun (12-10) scored 13 straight points to lead 75-48 and had their largest lead at 82-51 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.

The game went back-and-forth during the first quarter and then Connecticut pulled away in the second and led 44-33 at halftime. The Lynx (12-10) never got the deficit back into single digits after scoring the first points of the third quarter.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 12 points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Sun made 12 of 25 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Lynx 28-12 in the first half. They finished the game with a 41-27 edge on the glass.

The teams are tied for seventh in the playoff standings and would be the last two teams in as it currently stands.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington