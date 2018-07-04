Listen Live Sports

Motorsports matriarch Dee Ann Andretti dies at 76

July 4, 2018 10:05 am
 
Dee Ann Andretti, the wife of famed driver Mario Andretti and matriarch of one of the most prominent families in motorsports, has died. She was 76.

Andretti died Tuesday, a few weeks after suffering a heart attack. Grandson Marco Andretti announced her death on social media , posting: “RIP Grammy Andretti. You will be missed.” The IndyCar Series later confirmed her death.

Mario Andretti and Dee Ann Hoch met while she was teaching English to the Italy-born Andretti in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. They were married a few months later, in November 1961.

Dee Ann Andretti mostly stayed in the background and raised their three children while her husband became one of the world’s most successful race car drivers.

She is survived by her husband, sons Michael and Jeff, daughter Barbie Dee and seven grandchildren.

