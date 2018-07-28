Mullins, Mensah help Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Mullins had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Mensah scored his first goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night.

Zack Steffen had four saves, including a diving stop on Aaron Long’s header, for Columbus (10-7-6). The Crew have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three in a row in May.

Mensah, a 28-year-old defender, opened the scoring in the seventh minute. New York’s Michael Murillo picked up the ball when he mistakenly thought it was out of bounds, giving Columbus a free kick. Pedro Santos’ entry was headed by Mullins to Mensah for the finish from near the spot.

Mullins, acquired via trade from D.C. United on July 12, ran onto a long feed from Harrison Afful and side-netted a left-footer in the 24th and an own goal by New York’s Sean Davis made it 3-0 in the 31st minute.

Mensah deflected a cross from the Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer into the net early in the second half and Royer’s header in the 69th minute capped the scoring.

The Red Bulls (13-6-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

