Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mullins, Mensah help Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2

July 28, 2018 9:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Mullins had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Mensah scored his first goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night.

Zack Steffen had four saves, including a diving stop on Aaron Long’s header, for Columbus (10-7-6). The Crew have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three in a row in May.

Mensah, a 28-year-old defender, opened the scoring in the seventh minute. New York’s Michael Murillo picked up the ball when he mistakenly thought it was out of bounds, giving Columbus a free kick. Pedro Santos’ entry was headed by Mullins to Mensah for the finish from near the spot.

Mullins, acquired via trade from D.C. United on July 12, ran onto a long feed from Harrison Afful and side-netted a left-footer in the 24th and an own goal by New York’s Sean Davis made it 3-0 in the 31st minute.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Mensah deflected a cross from the Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer into the net early in the second half and Royer’s header in the 69th minute capped the scoring.

The Red Bulls (13-6-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington