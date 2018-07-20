Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Murphy: Sky Blue soccer woes ‘unacceptable,’ will be fixed

July 20, 2018 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women’s soccer team he co-owns are “unacceptable” and will be fixed.

The Democratic governor says Friday he takes seriously published reports outlining shortcomings with Sky Blue FC.

Murphy says the buck stops with him, and promised to address complaints lodged by former players and others.

Complaints include players living in ramshackle housing , playing in facilities without showers and practicing in dirty clothes because of a lack of laundry service.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Murphy owns the team with Steven Temares, the CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The governor says some complaints have already been remedied, while others remain to be dealt with.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington