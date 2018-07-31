Listen Live Sports

Mylar balloon caused power outage in Brewers-Dodgers game

July 31, 2018 5:08 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a power outage at Dodger Stadium that caused a 23-minute delay of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers was caused by a Mylar balloon that made contact with overhead electrical equipment.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says an automated switch rerouted power to the stadium in two seconds Monday night.

Equipment, however, had to be reset and powered back on by stadium personnel.

The city utility says electrical wires can be melted when metallic balloons come in contact with power lines, causing fires, property damage or an outage.

There are approximately 150 Mylar-related outage incidents citywide annually.

