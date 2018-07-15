Mystics-Dream, Box

WASHINGTON (77)

Atkins 3-7 1-1 7, Cloud 0-6 0-0 0, Delle Donne 8-22 4-5 23, Sanders 6-8 4-4 16, Toliver 5-13 0-2 12, Currie 3-6 6-6 12, Hawkins 2-3 0-0 5, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-70 15-18 77.

ATLANTA (80)

Breland 4-14 3-4 11, Hayes 3-9 7-7 13, McCoughtry 3-14 5-6 11, Montgomery 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Bentley 1-7 0-0 2, Billings 4-5 2-3 10, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 2-3 1-2 5, Sykes 4-9 6-6 17. Totals 26-73 24-28 80.

Washington 26 10 22 19—77 Atlanta 15 22 22 21—80

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-22 (Delle Donne 3-9, Toliver 2-7, Hawkins 1-2, Cloud 0-1, Currie 0-1, Atkins 0-2), Atlanta 4-17 (Sykes 3-5, Montgomery 1-4, McCoughtry 0-2, Bentley 0-3, Hayes 0-3). Fouled Out_Atkins, Currie. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Delle Donne 11), Atlanta 42 (Breland 10). Assists_Washington 19 (Toliver 6), Atlanta 15 (Bentley 4). Total Fouls_Washington 25, Atlanta 17. Technicals_Bentley. A_3,880 (8,600).

