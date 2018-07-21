Mystics-Liberty, Box

WASHINGTON (95)

Atkins 4-9 0-0 10, Currie 2-4 2-2 6, Delle Donne 12-16 2-2 30, Sanders 3-6 2-3 8, Toliver 5-9 7-8 19, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Ruffin-Pratt 4-8 2-2 12, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 3-6 4-4 10. Totals 33-61 19-21 95.

NEW YORK (78)

Boyd 2-5 2-2 6, Charles 9-16 4-5 22, Coleman 0-5 0-0 0, Rodgers 4-8 4-4 16, Vaughn 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, Hartley 3-8 2-2 9, Nurse 4-8 0-0 10, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 29-63 12-13 78.

Washington 24 19 32 20—95 New York 21 14 18 25—78

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-25 (Delle Donne 4-6, Ruffin-Pratt 2-4, Atkins 2-5, Toliver 2-6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1, Currie 0-1, Hill 0-1, Hawkins 0-1), New York 8-23 (Rodgers 4-7, Nurse 2-5, Zahui B 1-2, Hartley 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Allen 0-1, Charles 0-2, Coleman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Delle Donne 10), New York 23 (Charles 5). Assists_Washington 22 (Toliver 8), New York 18 (Hartley 6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, New York 20. Technicals_Washington coach Mystics (Defensive three second) 2. A_2,005 (5,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.