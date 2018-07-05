Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mystics pull away to beat Liberty 86-67

July 5, 2018 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 86-67 on Thursday night.

Natasha Cloud had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the first double-double of her career. LaToya Sanders added 14 points and Kristi Toliver scored 11 for the Mystics (11-6).

Washington pulled away with a 15-5 run to lead 71-59 early in the fourth quarter. The Liberty (5-13) got the deficit within single digits twice and then the Mystics closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Cloud gave the Mystics the lead for good late in the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers, the second making it 42-38.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Tina Charles had 26 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Epiphanny Prince added 11 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington