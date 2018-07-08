Mystics-Storm, Box

WASHINGTON (91)

Atkins 5-10 3-3 17, Cloud 3-6 2-2 10, Delle Donne 11-22 4-5 29, Sanders 4-6 2-4 10, Toliver 6-12 2-2 18, Currie 0-4 0-0 0, Hawkins 2-6 0-0 4, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-71 13-16 91.

SEATTLE (97)

Bird 6-9 5-5 21, Clark 4-6 0-1 11, Howard 2-8 5-6 9, Loyd 4-13 0-0 9, Stewart 7-13 9-10 25, Canada 0-2 0-0 0, Langhorne 4-6 4-4 12, Mosqueda-Lewis 4-5 0-0 10, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 23-26 97.

Washington 24 22 20 25—91 Seattle 25 19 31 22—97

3-Point Goals_Washington 14-29 (Atkins 4-5, Toliver 4-10, Delle Donne 3-7, Cloud 2-4, Ruffin-Pratt 1-1, Hawkins 0-1, Hill 0-1), Seattle 12-20 (Bird 4-5, Clark 3-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3, Stewart 2-4, Loyd 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 30 (Delle Donne 7), Seattle 36 (Stewart 10). Assists_Washington 19 (Toliver 6), Seattle 18 (Bird 5). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Seattle 16. A_8,724 (15,354).

