Mystics-Wings, Box

WASHINGTON (81)

Atkins 5-16 2-2 15, Currie 2-7 0-0 5, Delle Donne 3-14 3-3 9, Sanders 10-13 5-5 25, Toliver 3-12 2-2 9, Hawkins 3-6 0-0 7, Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Ruffin-Pratt 4-7 0-1 9, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-81 12-13 81.

DALLAS (90)

Cambage 12-23 11-17 35, Diggins-Smith 0-6 4-7 4, Gray 2-7 5-5 10, Johnson 4-8 3-4 13, Thornton 6-12 0-0 15, Davis 0-3 2-2 2, Stevens 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 29-66 25-35 90.

Washington 20 19 18 24—81 Dallas 31 17 22 20—90

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-28 (Atkins 3-9, Ruffin-Pratt 1-1, Hawkins 1-3, Toliver 1-5, Currie 1-5, Delle Donne 0-2, Hill 0-3), Dallas 7-18 (Thornton 3-5, Johnson 2-5, Gray 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Cambage 0-1, Davis 0-1, Diggins-Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Sanders. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Delle Donne 13), Dallas 41 (Cambage 17). Assists_Washington 20 (Toliver 9), Dallas 19 (Diggins-Smith 7). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Dallas 18. Technicals_Washington coach Mike Thibault. A_4,411 (7,000).

