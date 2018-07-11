NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Johnny Sauter)

Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton Ga. (Brett Moffitt)

March 2 — Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

March 26 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (John Hunter Nemechek)

May 4 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Noah Gragson)

May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Johnny Sauter)

June 8 — PPG 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Johnny Sauter)

June 16 — M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)

June 23 — Eaton 200, Madison, Ill. (Justin Haley)

June 29 — Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)

July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.

July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio

July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 15 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Oct. 13 — Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Tenn.

Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through June 29

1. Johnny Sauter, 508

2. Noah Gragson, 443

3. Brett Moffitt, 423

4. Stewart Friesen, 368

5. Grant Enfinger, 367

6. Justin Haley, 362

7. Matt Crafton, 356

8. Ben Rhodes, 349

9. Myatt Snider, 307

10. Cody Coughlin, 290

11. Dalton Sargeant, 270

12. Austin Hill, 258

13. Todd Gilliland, 225

14. Austin Wayne Self, 218

15. Wendell Chavous, 204

16. Justin Fontaine, 193

17. Jordan Anderson, 190

18. Jesse Little, 172

19. Joe Nemechek, 146

20. Jennifer Jo Cobb, 135

