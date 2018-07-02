Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule-Winners

July 2, 2018 10:55 am
 
Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250 (Johnny Sauter)

Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200 (Brett Moffitt)

March 2 — Stratosphere 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 26 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250 (John Hunter Nemechek)

May 4 — JEGS 200 (Johnny Sauter)

May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250 (Noah Gragson)

May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Johnny Sauter)

June 8 — PPG 400 (Johnny Sauter)

June 16 — Iowa 200 (Brett Moffitt)

June 23 — Gateway 200 (Justin Haley)

June 29 — Overton’s 225 (Brett Moffitt)

July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 200, Sparta, Ky.

July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio.

July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 15 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario.

Sept. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Oct. 13 — TBA, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Tenn.

Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas.

Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

