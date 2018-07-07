NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (29) Erik Jones, Toyota, 168 laps, 0 rating, 40 points.

2. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 168, 0, 35.

3. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 34.

4. (28) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 40.

5. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 32.

6. (19) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 37.

7. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 168, 0, 30.

8. (7) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 34.

9. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 33.

10. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 36.

11. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 168, 0, 26.

12. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 168, 0, 25.

13. (35) D.J. Kennington, Toyota, 168, 0, 24.

14. (22) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 23.

15. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 167, 0, 22.

16. (39) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 0.

17. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 167, 0, 40.

18. (40) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 166, 0, 0.

19. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 162, 0, 18.

20. (20) Trevor Bayne, Ford, accident, 162, 0, 19.

21. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 162, 0, 0.

22. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 162, 0, 15.

23. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, accident, 162, 0, 19.

24. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 13.

25. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 161, 0, 0.

26. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 155, 0, 20.

27. (26) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 155, 0, 10.

28. (30) Paul Menard, Ford, 152, 0, 9.

29. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 0, 20.

30. (27) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, accident, 68, 0, 7.

31. (38) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 0, 6.

32. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 64, 0, 12.

33. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 64, 0, 13.

34. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 0, 9.

35. (32) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 54, 0, 2.

36. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 53, 0, 4.

37. (23) Kurt Busch, Ford, accident, 53, 0, 6.

38. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 53, 0, 1.

39. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 53, 0, 1.

40. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 53, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.425 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 13 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.125 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 25 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 1-10; R.Stenhouse 11; C.Elliott 12; R.Stenhouse 13-42; Ky.Busch 43; B.Keselowski 44-52; W.Byron 53-64; R.Stenhouse 65-69; R.Newman 70; R.Stenhouse 71-81; A.Bowman 82; A.Allmendinger 83; T.Dillon 84-86; C.Bowyer 87-88; M.McDowell 89-107; R.Stenhouse 108; J.Johnson 109-112; M.McDowell 113; J.Johnson 114-119; R.Stenhouse 120-122; K.Harvick 123; M.Truex 124-137; K.Kahne 138-154; K.Harvick 155-161; M.Truex 162-167; E.Jones 168

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Stenhouse, 6 times for 45 laps; M.McDowell, 2 times for 18 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 18 laps; K.Kahne, 1 time for 16 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 11 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 9 laps; J.Johnson, 2 times for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 8 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 6 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Bowyer, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 0 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 0 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 0 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 0 laps; R.Newman, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: Ky.Busch, 5; K.Harvick, 5; M.Truex, 3; C.Bowyer, 2; A.Dillon, 1; E.Jones, 1; J.Logano, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Ky.Busch, 749; 2. K.Harvick, 692; 3. M.Truex, 629; 4. J.Logano, 618; 5. B.Keselowski, 596; 6. C.Bowyer, 594; 7. Ku.Busch, 566; 8. K.Larson, 544; 9. D.Hamlin, 538; 10. A.Almirola, 503; 11. R.Blaney, 496; 12. J.Johnson, 461; 13. E.Jones, 448; 14. C.Elliott, 444; 15. A.Bowman, 426; 16. R.Stenhouse, 407.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

