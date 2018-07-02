Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

July 2, 2018 10:55 am
 
Through July 1

1. Kyle Busch, 736

2. Kevin Harvick, 674

3. Joey Logano, 617

4. Martin Truex Jr., 594

5. Brad Keselowski, 592

6. Clint Bowyer, 579

7. Kurt Busch, 560

8. Denny Hamlin, 537

9. Kyle Larson, 524

10. Ryan Blaney, 495

11. Aric Almirola, 493

12. Jimmie Johnson, 442

13. Chase Elliott, 435

14. Erik Jones, 408

15. Alex Bowman, 390

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 367

17. Paul Menard, 362

18. Daniel Suarez, 316

19. Austin Dillon, 314

20. Jamie McMurray, 309

