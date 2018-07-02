NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Kyle Busch, 736
2. Kevin Harvick, 674
3. Joey Logano, 617
4. Martin Truex Jr., 594
5. Brad Keselowski, 592
6. Clint Bowyer, 579
7. Kurt Busch, 560
8. Denny Hamlin, 537
9. Kyle Larson, 524
10. Ryan Blaney, 495
11. Aric Almirola, 493
12. Jimmie Johnson, 442
13. Chase Elliott, 435
14. Erik Jones, 408
15. Alex Bowman, 390
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 367
17. Paul Menard, 362
18. Daniel Suarez, 316
19. Austin Dillon, 314
20. Jamie McMurray, 309
