The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

July 16, 2018 11:13 am
 
Through July 14

1. Kyle Busch, 799

2. Kevin Harvick, 740

3. Martin Truex Jr., 689

4. Joey Logano, 648

5. Brad Keselowski, 630

6. Clint Bowyer, 629

7. Kurt Busch, 601

8. Kyle Larson, 581

9. Denny Hamlin, 559

10. Ryan Blaney, 546

11. Aric Almirola, 534

12. Jimmie Johnson, 484

13. Erik Jones, 480

14. Chase Elliott, 469

15. Alex Bowman, 427

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 418

17. Paul Menard, 404

18. Austin Dillon, 362

19. Ryan Newman, 348

20. Daniel Suarez, 344

