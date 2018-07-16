NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Kyle Busch, 799
2. Kevin Harvick, 740
3. Martin Truex Jr., 689
4. Joey Logano, 648
5. Brad Keselowski, 630
6. Clint Bowyer, 629
7. Kurt Busch, 601
8. Kyle Larson, 581
9. Denny Hamlin, 559
10. Ryan Blaney, 546
11. Aric Almirola, 534
12. Jimmie Johnson, 484
13. Erik Jones, 480
14. Chase Elliott, 469
15. Alex Bowman, 427
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 418
17. Paul Menard, 404
18. Austin Dillon, 362
19. Ryan Newman, 348
20. Daniel Suarez, 344
