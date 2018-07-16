NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through July 14

1. Kyle Busch, 799

2. Kevin Harvick, 740

3. Martin Truex Jr., 689

4. Joey Logano, 648

Advertisement

5. Brad Keselowski, 630

6. Clint Bowyer, 629

7. Kurt Busch, 601

8. Kyle Larson, 581

9. Denny Hamlin, 559

10. Ryan Blaney, 546

11. Aric Almirola, 534

12. Jimmie Johnson, 484

13. Erik Jones, 480

14. Chase Elliott, 469

15. Alex Bowman, 427

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 418

17. Paul Menard, 404

18. Austin Dillon, 362

19. Ryan Newman, 348

20. Daniel Suarez, 344

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.