NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Feb. 17 — POWERSHARES QQQ 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 24 — Rinnai 500, Hampton, Ga. (Kevin Harvick)

March 3 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)

March 10 — DC Solar 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Brad Keselowski)

March 17 — Roseanne 300, Fontana, Calif. (Joey Logano)

April 7 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Ryan Blaney)

April 14 — Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Ryan Preece)

April 20 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Christopher Bell)

April 28 — Sparks Energy 300, Talladega, Ala. (Spencer Gallagher)

May 5 — OneMain Financial 200, Dover, Del. (Justin Allgaier)

May 26 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Brad Keselowski)

June 2 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

June 9 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Austin Dillon)

June 17 — American Ethanol 250, Newton, Iowa (Justin Allgaier)

June 30 — Overton’s 300, Joliet, Ill. (Kyle Larson)

July 6 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kyle Larson)

July 13 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

July 21 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 28 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Aug. 4 — Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 11 — Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 25 — Johnsonville 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Sept. 1 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 8 — Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis

Sept. 15 — DC Solar 300, Las Vegas

Sept. 21 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 29 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 6 — Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

Oct. 20 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 3 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 — Series Race at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ala.

Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through July 6

1. Elliott Sadler, 582

2. Daniel Hemric, 570

3. Cole Custer, 556

4. Christopher Bell, 547

5. Justin Allgaier, 528

6. Tyler Reddick, 503

7. Brandon Jones, 488

8. Ryan Truex, 455

9. Matt Tifft, 425

10. Austin Cindric, 388

11. Ryan Reed, 370

12. Ross Chastain, 342

13. Michael Annett, 300

14. Kaz Grala, 298

15. Ryan Sieg, 292

16. Spencer Gallagher, 277

17. John Hunter Nemechek, 276

18. Jeremy Clements, 244

19. Alex Labbe, 241

20. Garrett Smithley, 240

